Highmark Health announces Saurabh Tripathi as Chief Financial Officer; Karen Hanlon to transition full-time to Chief Operating Officer

As CFO, Saurabh Tripathi will lead the Highmark Health enterprise's efforts to develop, plan, and implement a finance strategy that aligns with the organization's long-term strategic direction; serve as the primary liaison among regulators and ratings agencies; and oversee the Finance, Real Estate, Tax, and Procurement divisions. As a Fortune 50 executive, Tripathi brings with him 23 years of management experience leading global teams, managing multi-billion dollar profit and loss accounts, and serving as a strategic business partner at the c-suite level to drive profitable growth.

He has served as Senior Vice president and CFO since 2015 for Fresenius Kidney Care, Fresenius Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners, Fresenius Labs, and Fresenius Physician Practices at Fresenius Medical Care in Boston, MA. During his tenure as CFO of this $12 billion segment of Fresenius Medical Care, Tripathi provided financial leadership to more than 2,400 medical facilities across the U.S., and led a team of 1,000 finance professionals. Prior to Fresenius, his experience included working in various finance leadership positions at GE Healthcare, GE Capital, GE Appliances, and Procter & Gamble.

He has an MBA in finance from the University of Leeds in the U.K., as well as a master's degree and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology in India.

Karen Hanlon, who joined Highmark Inc. in 1997, will now transition to the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) role on a full-time basis, an expanded senior leadership position to which she was named in July 2018. As COO, Hanlon oversees HM Health Solutions and Highmark Health Analytics, Gateway Health, and the Penn State Health alliance, which was formed in 2017.

She served as the company's Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis from 2009 to 2014, when she assumed the role of CFO. During this time, she oversaw the Highmark Health Finance organization, working closely with her peers at Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network to advance the enterprise-wide strategy. Hanlon began her career in public accounting at KPMG Peat Marwick and since joining Highmark, she has held several positions within the finance division. Hanlon was a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants for over 15 years and a former member of the boards of Leadership Pittsburgh and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest PA, where she also served as treasurer. Hanlon holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Grove City College and is a Certified Public Accountant in Pennsylvania.

"Saurabh Tripathi brings extensive strategic and finance leadership experience to Highmark Health, and we're looking forward to having him join our senior leadership team and make important contributions in our journey to get health care right for the customers, members, patients and communities we serve," commented David Holmberg, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am very excited to be part of Highmark Health which is uniquely positioned to provide great health care experiences to our patients, through our various health care offerings. I am very impressed with the level of talent we have in Highmark Health and look forward to joining this team in advancing our mission," said Tripathi.

"I am honored and excited by this opportunity to serve Highmark Health and our customers and look forward to working closely with Saurabh and the rest of the senior leadership team to successfully navigate a dynamic and evolving health marketplace and creating a remarkable health experience for those we serve, freeing everyone to be their best," stated Karen Hanlon.

These changes will become effective April 22.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 43,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the second largest integrated health care delivery and financing network in the nation based on revenue. Highmark Health is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and HM Health Solutions. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 4.5 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware as well as dental insurance, vision care, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses that include United Concordia Companies, HM Insurance Group, and Visionworks. Allegheny Health Network is the parent company of an integrated delivery network that includes eight hospitals, more than 2,300 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania. HM Health Solutions focuses on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

