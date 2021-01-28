Highmark Health renews contract with CGI

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the renewal of a contract with Highmark Health for services that will help the national payer and provider network identify, prevent and correct billing errors and overpayments.

"We continue to value CGI's expertise and technology as we optimize resources toward the most effective care, support and services for patients, providers and communities across the country," said Highmark Vice President Kurt Spear. "We are excited about extending our partnership and leveraging the innovative capabilities offered by CGI's health care and financial experts."

In support of Highmark, CGI will deploy its CGI ProperPay solution, designed to reduce waste, fraud and abuse in healthcare-related claims and billing. CGI's experience in healthcare financial recoveries includes engagement with Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payers that have recovered more than $3 billion in lost payments with the help of CGI technology.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Highmark," said Bernie Mongilio, Senior Vice-President of CGI's Great Lakes operations. "Our comprehensive claims auditing and compliance solutions continue to make CGI the partner of choice for Highmark and other leading healthcare payers."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

