Highmetric Acquires NewRocket

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmetric, a technology strategy, design and operations provider and an Elite Partner of cloud computing platform ServiceNow, announced today that it has acquired NewRocket, an industry leader in delivering world-class employee experiences on the ServiceNow platform. This acquisition brings NewRocket's user-focused design and innovative solutions to Highmetric, complementing its existing digital workflow optimization capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Highmetric is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm.

Based in San Diego, CA, NewRocket is recognized as the leader in user experience design within the ServiceNow ecosystem, driving user adoption through thoughtful and effective design of service portals, enterprise intranets, and native mobile experiences. New Rocket uses a design philosophy rooted in user empathy to build solutions that simplify processes and deliver digital experiences that improve the lives of employees worldwide. NewRocket's talented team of designers, engineers and client service experts serve global clients, including Fortune 100 companies across all industries and five continents.

Highmetric offers significant solutions in Customer Service, HR & Employee, IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, Governance, Compliance, and Risk and Security Operations, and serves customers across many industries, including the financial services, technology, industrials & energy sectors, and the public sector. Both Highmetric and NewRocket were recently named to the Inc. 5000 2021 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Gabe Stephenson, Managing Director at Gryphon, said, "As the largest pure-play ServiceNow firm in the world, Highmetric has unique capabilities to help customers leverage the power of ServiceNow to optimize digital transformation workflows. We believe the acquisition of NewRocket further strengthens Highmetric's differentiated market leadership position."

As part of the transaction, Nathan Firth, President and Principal Engineer at NewRocket, will join Highmetric as Chief Creative Officer.

Matt Stoyka, Highmetric CEO, said, "We are delighted to welcome Nathan and his crew to Highmetric. NewRocket's broad capabilities in creative design, design thinking, and user empathy are highly complementary to Highmetric's offerings and will augment our ability to unite workflows and provide seamless integration to customers across web and mobile platforms. This acquisition demonstrates Highmetric's commitment to rapidly scaling our business to create powerful solutions that drive meaningful business results for our clients."

Firth commented, "I'm beyond excited to partner with Highmetric for this next chapter in our intergalactic journey. Our mission has always been to deliver extraordinary user experiences on the ServiceNow platform, and now with the additional fuel and crew, we look forward to delivering a broader range of products and services."

7Mile Advisors served as financial advisors to Highmetric, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor.

About NewRocket

NewRocket, Inc. (https://www.newrocket.com) is a San Diego, CA-based software and services company that focuses on the design and delivery of enterprise employee portals utilizing the ServiceNow platform. It is composed of strategists, creatives, and developers who share a common goal of improving the employee digital experience in the workplace. The company was founded in 2016 by Nathan Firth, a recognized expert in employee portals with over 20 years of experience in web development and user experience design.

About Highmetric

Highmetric is a technology strategy, design and operations partner to public and private organizations around the world, with unmatched expertise on the ServiceNow platform, the leading digital transformation and workflow engine in the world. In business for over 20 years, Highmetric offers significant solutions in Customer Service, HR & Employee, IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, Governance, Compliance, and Risk and Security Operations. By providing guidance through the complex technology landscape, Highmetric helps clients develop the digital strategies that allow them to engage in new opportunities and realize their vision. For more information, please visit www.highmetric.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

