Highmetric Rebrands as MajorKey Technologies Following the Acquisition of its Highly-Successful ServiceNow Division by Gryphon Investors

"MajorKey will focus on harmonizing technologies to power our clients' digital transformation." Tweet this

MajorKey's team of solutions architects, developers and managed services specialists are experts in process automation, cloud operations, application development and identity management. They are united by the aim of helping clients release people from mundane tasks, ease collaboration between lines of business, shed new light on critical problems, secure their infrastructure and create exceptional experiences for their customers. MajorKey clients will benefit from enhanced strategic and operational support and shorter time-to-value between solution design and implementation.

"We're excited at the long-term potential for MajorKey, and also delighted for our former ServiceNow colleagues at Highmetric," said Craig Dawson, partner with The Acacia Group, MajorKey's lead investor. "Thanks to the outstanding business they've built over the last 20 years, they now have the opportunity to take their offerings to a whole new global level under Gryphon. We wish them every success and look forward to forging a strong partnership with them long into the future."

At the outset, MajorKey will invest in growing its existing core practices, extending the reach of its flexible onshore/nearshore delivery model and providing unprecedented value from its diverse network of technology partners. Additionally, the company will grow its technical and consulting teams, invest in new technology partnerships and seek opportunities to bolster its technical capabilities and talent base through further acquisitions.

"The name MajorKey encapsulates our brand promise to bring harmony to our clients' digital operations," continued Cassis. "Our ability to master a range of different technologies and make them play nicely together is vital to delivering on that promise. With this approach, we're better able to work in concert with clients to help them realize the full potential of digital transformation."

MajorKey is backed by The Acacia Group, the specialist technology investors who acquired the Column Group/Highmetric in May 2019. Jefferies LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor, and Miles and Stockbridge P.C. served as legal counsel to Highmetric on this transaction.

About MajorKey Technologies

MajorKey Technologies is a leading global technology strategy, design and enterprise operations partner to public and private sector clients focused on cloud-enabled digital transformation. With more than twenty years' experience, the Company guides clients through complex technology landscapes to arrive at simple, smart choices that are implemented to the very highest standards. MajorKey delivers better experiences through harmonized technologies that power its customer's digital transformation. Its services include Digital Strategy, Enterprise Service Management, Identity Access Management, DevOps and Software Development, Cloud Adoption and Managed Services. The Company holds top tier partnerships with some of the world's leading innovators, including AWS, SailPoint, AppDynamics, Okta and Atlassian, to name a few. For more information, go to majorkeytech.com.

