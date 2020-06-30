Highspot Announces Summer 2020 Product Release to Empower Revenue Teams Worldwide

SEATTLE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that reps love, today announced its Summer '20 release, delivering robust enterprise capabilities that empower revenue teams to make every customer conversation count. Amidst the shift to long-term digitized selling and virtual enablement, companies worldwide are using Highspot to effectively align sales and marketing on the buyer's journey and increase the performance of their customer-facing teams, leading to Highspot's number one ranking on G2 .

"The ability to deliver tangible customer value by solving real problems is what separates great products from good products," said Jon White, Highspot VP of Product. "More than ever, revenue teams need to authentically connect with buyers wherever they are. Our new release targets common revenue team challenges, including inconsistent rep performance and difficulty understanding marketing ROI, all at global scale."

Highspot's customers are reporting industry-leading levels of success and satisfaction driven by the company's accelerating innovation, including new capabilities introduced in the Summer '20 release:

Improve Revenue Team Performance

Highspot introduced a range of features that improve the efficiency, analysis and calibration of revenue teams:

Customizable reports and deep usage insights: Users responsible for analysis can flexibly pivot report data, as well as utilize reports to optimize environments based on behavior, view the most and least active users, and identify top and under-performing content.

Users responsible for analysis can flexibly pivot report data, as well as utilize reports to optimize environments based on behavior, view the most and least active users, and identify top and under-performing content. Deeper Integration with Brainshark: Customers can now access Brainshark Coaching from directly within Highspot.

Customers can now access Brainshark Coaching from directly within Highspot. Search offline: The Highspot app for iOS, Android and Windows supports searching for content within the Offline Content library without an internet connection.

The Highspot app for iOS, Android and Windows supports searching for content within the Offline Content library without an internet connection. Global personalization: Highspot data centers in North America and Ireland support the platform's global scale, including 13 display languages and auto-detect and search in 22 languages.

Digital Selling and Virtual Enablement

Highspot's industry-only SmartPage technology provides revenue teams with interactive content and guidance so they can have effective customer conversations. The Summer '20 release expands these capabilities to deliver:

Deeper guided experiences: With new SmartPage customization capabilities, content publishers have more flexibility in creating engaging and usable experiences that help reps find the right content for the right conversation.

With new SmartPage customization capabilities, content publishers have more flexibility in creating engaging and usable experiences that help reps find the right content for the right conversation. Rich media in PowerPoint and Google Slides: PowerPoint and Google Slides viewed or presented from Highspot now support embedded animated GIFs, videos and audio files.

PowerPoint and Google Slides viewed or presented from Highspot now support embedded animated GIFs, videos and audio files. New and enhanced integrations: Users can more easily upload and view content from Turtl, Prezi and vPlaybook within Highspot.

Users can more easily upload and view content from Turtl, Prezi and vPlaybook within Highspot. Pitch Policies: Users gain more governance on content shared with customers.

Leading Salesforce Support

Building on Highspot's robust Salesforce integration, the new product release includes:

Content Targeting: Sellers now have even more content recommendations pinpointed to the user, campaign and account with Highspot's deeper integration with targeted fields in Salesforce records. Additionally, the Highspot Lightning component is supported as a quick action for customer primary objects on mobile.

Sellers now have even more content recommendations pinpointed to the user, campaign and account with Highspot's deeper integration with targeted fields in Salesforce records. Additionally, the Highspot Lightning component is supported as a quick action for customer primary objects on mobile. Quip integration: Content publishers can easily search for and upload links to Quip files stored in a Salesforce library via the Salesforce Cloud Services connector.

Content publishers can easily search for and upload links to Quip files stored in a Salesforce library via the Salesforce Cloud Services connector. Continued investment: Highspot is committed to continued support for Salesforce's expanding product suite. The depth and breadth of its current integrations has led Highspot to be the most reviewed and highest rated sales enablement platform on AppExchange .

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that reps love. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement and actionable analytics. Revenue teams use Highspot to deliver a unified buying experience that increases revenue, customer satisfaction and retention. With 90 percent average monthly recurring usage and global support across 125 countries, Highspot is the highest-rated sales enablement solution on Salesforce AppExchange, G2 Crowd, Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple AppStore.

