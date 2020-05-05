Highspot Launches DACH Operations

SEATTLE, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement solution that reps love, today announced the launch of its Austria, Germany and Switzerland (DACH) operations, headquartered in Munich. Experienced enterprise B2B sales executive Thomas Hellweg has joined Highspot to lead expansion in the DACH region as the company continues doubling year-over-year (YoY) across all primary business metrics.

"Our number one priority is to enable our customers' success," said Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe. "This is a global effort, and our expansion is another important step in that mission. Thomas' experience, market knowledge and passion for solving customer challenges will be instrumental in how we support DACH businesses in driving strategic growth."

Hellweg brings more than 25 years of experience in building, leading and rapidly growing enterprise technology sales at IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and most recently, Pegasystems. Hellweg, who has a proven history of leading exponential revenue growth for multi-million dollar enterprise sales teams, will lead Highspot's go-to-market strategy in DACH as the company's international expansion continues.

"Now, more than ever, revenue teams across Europe need technology that enables them to authentically connect with customers," said Hellweg. "Selling well today is both an art and a science. Highspot empowers salespeople to become trusted experts and because of this, we have an immense opportunity to help DACH companies deliver better buyer experiences."

The new DACH operation comes on the heels of significant milestones for Highspot over the last 12 months:

Doubled across primary business metrics: Lifetime customers, users and annual recurring revenue (ARR) more than doubled, and expansion ARR has increased more than 350 percent.

Highspot secured in a two-part Series D raise to fuel global expansion and further extend its product differentiation. Launched industry-first technology: In September 2019 , the company introduced its SmartPage™ technology , giving go-to-market teams guidance alongside content so they can have the most effective customer conversations.

Highspot is the perennial leader in sales enablement on G2 Crowd, taking the , and is also the highest-rated sales enablement solution on other major customer review sites including Salesforce AppExchange, Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple AppStore. Highspot's unmatched customer experience helped the company switch more than 40 customers from competitive solutions in 2019. Earned recognition for innovation and culture: Highspot earned awards including No. 2 Best Workplace in Technology by Fortune Magazine, Top Rated Award by TrustRadius, Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, among many others.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that reps love. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement and actionable analytics. Revenue teams use Highspot to deliver a unified buying experience that increases revenue, customer satisfaction and retention. With 90 percent average monthly recurring usage and global support across 125 countries, Highspot is the most trusted sales enablement solution.

