Highspot Strengthens Executive Team Amidst Record Business Growth

"Fueling our People Engine with top talent is the foundation of our strategy." Tweet this

"Fueling our People Engine with top talent is the foundation of our strategy," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "These proven leaders will further enrich our vibrant company culture and play an instrumental role in achieving our vision of transforming the way millions of people work."

Highspot's four strategic hires include:

Arvind Prakash , Vice President, Product Management: As a global product and technology leader, Prakash joins Highspot to accelerate product innovation and solve complex customer challenges through technology. Prakash brings an entrepreneurial spirit and more than 20 years of experience partnering with diverse stakeholders to set product vision and strategy. Previously at Compass, Expedia Group and Microsoft, he built and led teams to successfully incept and ship innovative products to solve customer needs and deliver tangible business results.

As a global product and technology leader, Prakash joins Highspot to accelerate product innovation and solve complex customer challenges through technology. Prakash brings an entrepreneurial spirit and more than 20 years of experience partnering with diverse stakeholders to set product vision and strategy. Previously at Compass, Expedia Group and Microsoft, he built and led teams to successfully incept and ship innovative products to solve customer needs and deliver tangible business results. John Zhang , Vice President, Engineering: Zhang comes to Highspot with deep engineering and product expertise gained from prior roles at Microsoft, Twitter and Weibo. As the General Manager at Weibo, Zhang led a team of more than 300 software engineers, data scientists, product managers, operations managers and UX designers, where he was responsible for a technology portfolio that contributed 90 percent of Weibo's total revenue, equaling $1.5 billion annual revenue.

Zhang comes to Highspot with deep engineering and product expertise gained from prior roles at Microsoft, Twitter and Weibo. As the General Manager at Weibo, Zhang led a team of more than 300 software engineers, data scientists, product managers, operations managers and UX designers, where he was responsible for a technology portfolio that contributed 90 percent of Weibo's total revenue, equaling annual revenue. Julie Valenti , Vice President, Account Management: Valenti has spent more than 20 years building effective customer-facing teams as a customer success leader at DocuSign, Oracle, Responsys and Yesmail. Having experienced how important effective employee enablement is for driving a company's strategic initiatives, Valenti's focus is on delighting Highspot's customers and helping them achieve value-driven results.

Valenti has spent more than 20 years building effective customer-facing teams as a customer success leader at DocuSign, Oracle, Responsys and Yesmail. Having experienced how important effective employee enablement is for driving a company's strategic initiatives, Valenti's focus is on delighting Highspot's customers and helping them achieve value-driven results. Kelly Lewis , Vice President, Revenue Enablement: Lewis brings more than 15 years of experience in revenue leadership and technology sales. Lewis joined from Amwell, where she led the sales strategy, enablement and inside sales teams through the 2020 IPO. As a former Highspot customer, Lewis is passionate about the company's product and people.

Highspot achieved numerous milestones over the last year, from raising its Series E round at a $2.3 billion valuation to winning multiple Fortune 500 customers. The company recently ranked one of the fastest growing businesses in North America on the Deloitte Fast 500, as well as appeared on multiple lists by Glassdoor, Forbes and Fortune Magazine for its renowned workplace culture.

As momentum and growth continue, the company is hiring across multiple teams. Discover how Highspot is creating a culture that puts people first at www.highspot.com/careers .

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms", Melissa Hilbert, Mark Paine, Alastair Woolcock, Doug Bushée, August 17, 2021.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, [email protected]

SOURCE Highspot