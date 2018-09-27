HighTide Therapeutics Presented at the 2nd Annual Pediatric Autoimmune Liver Disease Symposium and Family Day

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTide Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company participated in the 2nd Annual Pediatric Autoimmune Liver Disease Symposium and Family Day at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC), September 29-30, 2018. The conference was sponsored by the Center for Autoimmune Liver Diseases (CALD) at CCHMC and assembled scientists, patients, families, physicians, advocates, FDA, and industry partners to discover and develop new therapies to cure these devastating diseases.

Janice Soreth, MD, HighTide's Chief Strategy and Regulatory Officer, presented the clinical development of HTD1801 for the treatment of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). Dr. Soreth focused on the upcoming study of HTD1801 in adolescents with PSC and how the recently awarded Fast Track Designation will help the development of HTD1801 for PSC. "Studying adolescent patients in their own trial will allow us to maximize the time frame to assess HTD1801's potentials for PSC," Dr. Soreth said.

Liping Liu, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of HighTide, was also in attendance, and commented, "It's a privilege to interact with the young patients and their families, the physicians, and all stakeholders. It furthers our commitment to develop the best therapeutics and make a difference in theses children's lives."

HighTide previously completed a first in human study in healthy volunteers. A multi-center Phase 2 trial in adult patients with PSC is currently enrolling in the USA with a Phase 2 trial in adolescents to start soon.

About HighTide Therapeutics Inc. and HTD1801

HighTide Therapeutics Inc., founded in 2011 in Shenzhen, China, is a globally focused, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for people suffering from gastrointestinal diseases and metabolic disorders with large and unsatisfied market needs. For additional information, please visit https://hightidebio.com/.

HTD1801 is a new molecular entity being developed for the treatment of PSC and other chronic disorders.

About Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic, progressive liver disease characterized by inflammation and fibrosis of the bile ducts, leading to the formation of multifocal bile duct strictures. This cholestatic disease deteriorates to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and ultimately liver failure, with an increased risk of malignancy. PSC is rare in children. The mean survival without transplant is about 12 years from diagnosis. Currently, there are no approved therapies for PSC.

Contact:

Steven E. Linberg, PhD

Managing Director

ir@hightidebio.com

SOURCE HighTide Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

https://hightidebio.com

