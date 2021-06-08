Hightower Awarded Aite Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Sales Enablement/Prospecting

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has been recognized as a winner in Aite Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards, in the Sales Enablement/Prospecting category. The annual awards program, organized by global research and advisory firm Aite Group, honors innovations achieved by wealth management firms leveraging technology to surpass the status quo.

Hightower was recognized for its 2020 launch of the Engage platform, a proprietary content management system that enables Hightower advisory practices to access high-quality customizable content such as blogs, social posts, whitepapers, newsletters and podcasts. The marketing automation platform helps advisors effectively share content with clients and prospects, connect with Centers of Influence (COIs) and drive referrals on an ongoing basis.

"The Engage platform provides advisors with sophisticated, customizable content to create on-point and timely marketing campaigns using email, landing pages and social media, which can all be synched to the advisor's individual Salesforce account," said Meghan McCartan, Managing Director and Head of Marketing for Hightower. "Advisors gain clear insights into what material is resonating with their audiences, enabling them to better nurture relationships with clients and prospects."

"At Hightower, we strongly believe that consistent, targeted communication is essential to driving organic growth," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "Each of our advisory groups brings something different to the table, so we created a platform that allows every practice to leverage its individual perspective and brand while providing them with access to timely, well-produced content that can foster conversation. With Engage, our advisors can create compelling campaigns geared towards strengthening client relationships and prospecting for new ones."

Winners of the 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards were selected by a global panel of six digital wealth management experts using the following criteria to score candidates: level of innovation and competitive advantage, market needs assessment, impact on customer experience, impact on customer operational efficiency, level of new revenue opportunity for the organization, impact on customer retention/new customer attraction, level of scalability across customer base and future roadmap.

"This year's Impact Innovation Awards clearly demonstrate that wealth management firms globally have made tremendous progress in all areas of digital client engagement over the last 18 months," says Aite Group research director Alois Pirker. "Excelling digitally has allowed leading firms to not only stay connected with their clients in times of social distancing but also transform their business models, expand client service offerings, and reach new client segments," he adds.

