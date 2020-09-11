Hightower CMO Abby Salameh Named WealthManagement.com's 'Thought Leader of the Year'

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower Chief Marketing Officer Abby Salameh has been named Individual RIA Thought Leader of the Year by WealthManagment.com. The news came during the publication's virtual "Wealthies" award ceremony on Sept. 10, which celebrated the winners of the 2020 Industry Awards.

With a long history of experience building top-line solutions for RIAs, driving brand development and fostering a collaborative community amongst advisors, Ms. Salameh's marketing leadership spans more than two decades. Since joining Hightower in 2019, she has led the firm through a complete rebrand and spearheaded the development of Engage, a digital content marketing platform designed to help Hightower advisors deploy automated, effective marketing campaigns to drive engagement, business development, revenue and organic growth. In the wake of the pandemic, Ms. Salameh has helped Hightower seamlessly transform in-person corporate events onto a virtual platform, while continuing to incorporate thought leadership and meaningful content into the community.

Ms. Salameh has been a speaker, moderator and panelist at more than 100 financial conferences and is a regular author of articles for both the mainstream and financial press. Ms. Salameh seeks new ways to help advisors serve their clients in more meaningful ways, creating fresh solutions like the newly launched Well-th Report digital magazine and podcast series, which discusses what wealth means to clients and advisors.

Now in its 6th year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes the outstanding companies, individuals and organizations that make a real difference in the daily activities of financial advisors. More than 200 companies and individuals submitted 625 nominations in 2020.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for doing what I love to do, which is helping advisors understand and utilize digital marketing strategies for lead generation and organic growth," said Ms. Salameh. "I'd like to thank the marketing and executive leadership teams here at Hightower for their hard work supporting Hightower's shared vision for advisor success."

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

