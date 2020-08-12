Hightower Featured on Inc. 5000 2020 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower Advisors today announced the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the fastest growing privately-owned U.S. companies, which has over the years included businesses such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

"It is an honor to be recognized for the vast momentum and evolution our business has experienced over the past few years," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "The Hightower community is ecstatic to appear on this list next to some of the country's top companies, and we are bolstered by this achievement to continue doing what we do best: empowering advisors to deliver the best possible service to clients around the country."

Companies appearing on the Inc 5000 list must be privately-owned, based in the United States and meet specific revenue criteria, measured over the course of three years. Featured businesses must have started earning revenue by March 31st, 2016, their revenue in 2016 had to be no less than $100,000, their revenue in 2019 had to be no less than $2,000,000, and their revenue in 2019 had to exceed their revenue in 2016. Companies were also ranked by industry, metro area and number of employees. Those ranked in the top 500 are featured in Inc. Magazine's September issue. Read the full list here.

As of June 30, 2020, Hightower's assets under administration were approximately $75.7 billion. Hightower grew organically by 9.6% in 2019 and 8% in 2018. The firm boasts a diversified set of advisory businesses with varied clients, focuses and asset sizes, and many advisors skew younger, which means they still have a lot of room to grow. Hightower's M&A pipeline also remains strong, and the firm is attracting highly successful advisory businesses to the Hightower family.

In 2020, Hightower advisors have appeared on Barron's Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; and Forbes' lists of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors.

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

