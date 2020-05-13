Hightower Launches 'Elevate,' a Virtual Business Enrichment Program

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced the launch of 'Elevate,' a 20-week virtual business enrichment program designed to help Hightower advisors master practical ways to propel their business forward through the current crisis and beyond. This online education series features a mix of collaborative webinar meetings, video lectures, and workshops on specific topics such as organic growth, human capital, scale and efficiency and business valuations.

"These virtual learning opportunities are a great way for our advisors to leverage our close-knit community to learn, collaborate and grow together – even from afar," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "We are excited to kick off this program to help our advisors drive momentum through these uncertain times to prepare for the other side."

Courses in Elevate commenced the first week of May and included:

Organic Growth Series: Designed for the advisor who is growth-minded and ambitious, this 20-week program will lead Hightower advisors through the steps necessary to jumpstart business growth, while also providing opportunities for networking and peer collaboration. Courses include mastering pipeline workflows, leveraging Engage (the new digital automated marketing platform), solidifying COIs and increasing referrals and share of wallet opportunities.

Delivered through Hightower's Advisor Success program, and subject matter experts, each Elevate course is limited to 20 participants to maximize engagement and action.

Hightower offers independent-minded advisory businesses a capital-rich partner and customizable suite of services designed to help accelerate both organic and inorganic growth. In addition to capital, Hightower provides an advanced, integrated advisor platform – including technology, compliance, accounting, payroll, human resources, investment research/due diligence and marketing services. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to business development consulting and education, leadership and team development, economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a supportive advisor community.

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

