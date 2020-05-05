Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Osborn Williams & Donohoe

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in Osborn Williams & Donohoe, a $1.4 billion advisory group based in Cincinnati, Ohio, serving entrepreneurs, successful businessmen and businesswomen, medical professionals as well as other high net worth individuals and their families. Hightower's capital services, middle- and back-office support and business development consulting will enable Osborn Williams & Donohoe to grow both organically and inorganically.

Founded in 2012 with roots back to 1902, Osborn Williams & Donohoe focuses on providing advice and guidance on clients' total wealth, acting as a dedicated counselor to each client they serve. Osborn Williams & Donohoe works with family business owners and corporate executives interested in diversifying their assets, and individuals experiencing a transition to another phase of life such as retirement, divorce or death of a loved one. With 15 employees, including 5 advisors, the team also serves trust and estate beneficiaries, trustees and executors as well as private endowments and foundations.

"Osborn Williams & Donohoe is a strong, successful business that has earned the trust of clients throughout the Cincinnati region and beyond. As the team looks to grow and scale, Hightower's operational, business support and collaborative advisor culture will give them the time and resources they need to accelerate growth," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "From its focus on client wellness to its independent-minded approach to wealth management, Osborn Williams & Donohoe is a great fit for Hightower. We're honored to be welcoming them into our community."

Osborn Williams & Donohoe is Hightower's second transaction in 2020. Including this transaction, Hightower now has 107 advisory businesses in 34 states.

"Hightower's business model, operational services, capital and community were important factors in our decision to join the firm," said David Osborn, President of Osborn Williams & Donohoe. "We're excited to leverage Hightower's support to enable us to focus on what's truly important – serving our clients and growing our practice."

Hightower offers independent-minded advisory businesses a capital-rich partner and customizable suite of services designed to help accelerate both organic and inorganic growth. In addition to capital, Hightower provides an advanced, integrated advisor platform – including technology, compliance, accounting, payroll, human resources, investment research/due diligence and marketing services. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to business development consulting, leadership and team development, economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a supportive advisor community.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $76.8 billion* and its assets under management (AUM) were $57.4 billion. The company grew 9.6% organically in 2019, up from 8% in 2018.

In the transaction, Osborn Williams & Donohoe was advised by Cambridge International Partners. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

*Includes signed, but not closed deals.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

