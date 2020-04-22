Hightower Rolls Out 'Engage,' a Customized Digital Marketing Program for Advisors, Powered by Snappy Kraken

"Marketing communications is one area that many advisors struggle with, as they often lack the time, staff and expertise to handle the heavy workload associated with deploying effective campaigns," said Abby Salameh, CMO at Hightower. "Given the events of the last six weeks, advisors are under more pressure than ever to engage in meaningful communication with clients. Our new platform enables Hightower advisors to have these personal conversations while at the same time deploying targeted lead-generation campaigns to acquire new clients and move their practices forward."

Hightower advisors who use Engage will gain access to a curated suite of original, customizable marketing campaigns produced in collaboration with Snappy Kraken's creative team, including blog posts, email newsletters, video content, social posts, guidebooks and infographics segmented by audience personas, with accompanying analytics to measure engagement. The content will enable Hightower advisors to differentiate themselves from their competitors without having to devote the time and expense needed to build marketing thought leadership campaigns from scratch. This solution is available to all Hightower advisors at no cost.

Engage will give Hightower advisors, with their already industry-leading organic growth rate, the ability to simultaneously attract new leads, motivate existing prospects, nurture clients, boost referrals and automate operational workflows, providing scalable monthly campaigns designed to motivate the following six core audiences:

Retired clients

Accumulation clients

Next-gen clients

Business-owner clients

Ultra-high net worth clients

Prospective clients

Hightower advisors can use and configure Engage as they see fit, or, rely on Hightower's Marketing team to centrally execute cross-channel campaigns for them.

"Our wealth management team was looking for a way to more regularly and impactfully touch our clients and prospects through insightful, interesting and relevant content," said Jeff Leventhal, Managing Director and Partner at Hightower Bethesda. "The Engage platform gives us the freedom to experiment with marketing and communications tactics that, in the past, would have taken valuable time away from our core business objective, which is, of course, working with our clients."

Engage also makes it easy for Hightower's collaborative community of advisors to share best-practice materials such as client letters, blog posts and articles with one another via a robust content library that is accessible to every Hightower advisor. The platform's intuitive, user-friendly interface offers a smooth, painless integration with Clear, Hightower's advisor platform, and Salesforce.

"Snappy Kraken is thrilled to partner with Hightower to give its advisors a powerful suite of automated marketing solutions," said Snappy Kraken CEO Robert Sofia. "It is a true pleasure to work with a firm so committed to the growth and success of their many advisory businesses."

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

About Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial advisors. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. Snappy Kraken's members are granted exclusive rights to their own territory to ensure they never end up using the same marketing as their competition. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them setup, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins.

Snappy Kraken recently was awarded the 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Award in Social Media Leadership, Technology Providers, which it also won in 2018. In addition, it was named "Best Overall Content Marketing Company in 2019" by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

In August 2019, Snappy Kraken announced an additional round of funding after its successful pitch to the ScratchWorks FinTech accelerator founders during a live event at the invite-only Barron's Top Independent Advisors Summit in 2018. ScratchWorks was founded by a group of top wealth management and investment firms to help discover and grow ideas in the FinTech space; it is sponsored by Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, the University of Colorado (CU) Leeds School of Business, and Barron's. In a prior competition in 2016, Snappy Kraken took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network.

Snappy Kraken is led by industry veteran and advisor marketing leader Robert Sofia. Learn more about Snappy Kraken at: www.SnappyKraken.com.

