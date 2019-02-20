HighTower Secures 14 Spots on Barron's 2019 Top 1200 List

CHICAGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourteen HighTower advisors are featured on the 2019 list of Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State."

"We are extremely proud of the dedicated professionals honored by this year's Barron's Top 1200 list," said Bob Oros, HighTower CEO. "Barron's recognition of HighTower's growing community of elite financial advisors showcases our industry-leading advisor platform, customized capital solutions, and our ongoing commitment to our clients."

HighTower advisors appearing on the 2019 "Top 1200 Advisors by State" list include:

Barbara Archer—St. Louis, Missouri

David Bahnsen—Newport Beach, California

Wes Clayton—Huntsville, Alabama

Matthew Dillig—Chicago, Illinois

David Emma—Naples, Florida

Walter JR Gondeck—Deerfield, Illinois

Jeffrey Grinspoon—Vienna, Virginia

Jeff Leventhal—Bethesda, Maryland

David Molnar—San Diego, California

Richard Saperstein—New York, New York

Gregory Sarian—Wayne, Pennsylvania

Jordan Waxman—New York, New York

Ronald Weiner—Westport, Connecticut

Gibson Wilkes—Falmouth, Maine

The Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State" rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and support services to elite independent financial advisory firms. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower's portfolio of 94 advisory firms provide investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401k consulting and corporate cash management. With offices in 33 states, HighTower advisors oversee approximately $68.6 billion in client assets. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

