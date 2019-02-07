HighTower's Heather Ettinger Named to InvestmentNews' 2019 "Icons & Innovators" List

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Ettinger, Founder and Managing Partner of Luma Wealth Advisors at HighTower, has earned one of 10 innovator spots on InvestmentNews' 2019 "Icons & Innovators" list.

"This well-deserved accolade celebrates and showcases Heather's dedication to empowering, educating and connecting women with wealth management services and each other," said HighTower CEO Bob Oros. "Heather is on the forefront of the 'she-change' that's happening around the world, and we are so proud of her innovative work and accomplishments to help women become more financially independent."

With more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Heather specializes in helping clients and their families create strategic financial plans to guide them through life transitions such as the loss of a spouse, divorce and job changes. She is widely recognized for her unwavering dedication to helping women gain financial insight and build their philanthropic legacies.

Heather has also co-authored two studies about women and their unique needs. The first, titled "Women of Wealth: Why Does the Financial Services Industry Still Not Hear Them?" was considered transformational for its identification of specific segments of female clientele, previously viewed as a homogeneous group. The second, titled, "Women of Wealth: What Do Breadwinner Women Want?" was the first to study women breadwinners as its own cohort. Both studies have had a tremendous effect on the industry, as more organizations are providing relevant content to women and gearing their marketing to women.

The InvestmentNews "Icons & Innovators" list recognizes the innovative leaders of the financial advice industry who are shaping and transforming the profession. To view the full list, please visit: https://www.investmentnews.com/section/icons-and-innovators/2019.

About HighTower

HighTower is an innovative wealth management firm challenging the status quo of how firms deliver financial advice in the United States. Founded in 2007, the firm is at the forefront of a major industry shift from product sales to client service. Servicing approximately $66B billion in assets, HighTower is one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

