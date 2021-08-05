Hightower's Pamela Rosenau Inducted Into Barron's Advisor Hall Of Fame

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced that Pamela Rosenau, Macro Strategist at Rose Advisors, formerly known as The Rosenau Group, has been officially inducted into Barron's Financial Advisors Hall of Fame, which honors a select group of advisors who exemplify long-term success and commitment to their clients.

Ms. Rosenau founded Rose Advisors' predecessor firm, The Rosenau Group, and spent nearly four decades as a leader in the financial services industry supporting clients with her investor-centric approach to wealth management.

"Pamela's inclusion in Barron's Financial Advisors Hall of Fame should come as no surprise to anyone who has watched her career, her dedication to client service and her mentorship for her team," said Bob Oros, Hightower Chairman and CEO. "Her drive to create meaningful experiences for her clients deeply reinforces Hightower's value system, and we are incredibly lucky to have her as a member of our close-knit advisor community."

Each of the 145 advisors currently honored in Barron's Hall of Fame have appeared in 10 or more of Barron's annual Top 100 Advisor rankings, an impressive feat achieved by just a tiny fraction of the top 1% of all advisors in the industry. Additionally, new members of the Hall of Fame are judged on assets overseen, revenue collected on those assets, industry designations they possess, their regulatory records, the length of time they've been in the industry, their charitable and philanthropic work, the investment vehicles they used to allocate assets, the sizes and shapes of their teams, and more.

"Pamela has been a mentor and role model to me since I joined Hightower more than 10 years ago," said Patrick Fruzzetti, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Rose Advisors. "Her guidance has been essential to both the financial success of our valued clients and my own growth as a wealth management professional. Her client-first approach makes her an example for the next generation of advisors to follow."

In 2021, Ms. Rosenau was included on Barron's lists of Top 100 Women Financial Advisors and Top 1,200 Financial Advisors as well as Forbes' 2021 ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

''I'm humbled to be included among this distinguished group of financial advisors,'' said Ms. Rosenau. "I want to thank my team at Rose Advisors, who have helped me to support so many clients through their financial journey over the years. This honor is as much about them as it is about me.''

View the full Barron's Advisor Hall of Fame list here: https://www.barrons-advisor.com/hall-of-fame.html

