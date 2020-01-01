Hiking, Biking, Golf, Spa Experiences and More Await your Spring Getaway to Benzie County, Michigan

Spring Experiences in Benzie County: Biking and hiking is popular on over 100 miles of trails in and through the county. Discover over 100 bird species during the Spring migration, as well as, beautiful woodland and dune wildflowers in bloom.

Visit Michigan Legacy Art Park featuring over 40 artworks, poetry stones, and spectacular views on 30-acres of wooded preserve at Crystal Mountain.

Morel mushroom hunting is an obsession in Benzie County from late-April through May. Check out the morel mushroom hunting guide for tips on finding them.

Springtime Golf is popular at five different scenic courses - Champion Hill, Crystal Lake Golf Club and Pinecroft Golf Course in Beulah, and Mountain Ridge and Betsie Valley at Crystal Mountain. Spring golf events at Crystal Mountain include the Crystal Classic Golf Tournament, Crystal Cup Golf Tournament, Michigan Legacy Art Park Classic, Michigan PGA Women's Open Pro-Am and Michigan PGA Women's Open Tournament.

April and May, enjoy Crystal Spa Days at Crystal Mountain featuring special pricing on select massages, body treatments and facials.

May through June, Benzie County is the place for lively, fun events including the Michigan Beer & Brat Festival, North Mitten Half Marathon 10k and 5k, Bike Benzie UP North Road Tour & Gravel Race, Frankfort Elberta Restaurant Week, Frankfort 48 Film Competition and Frankfort Craft Fair and Vintage Car Show.

Get the true flavor of Northern Michigan's relaxed pace and exquisite natural beauty – all waiting for you in Benzie County along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

