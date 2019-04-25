Hikvision announces full-year 2018 and first quarter 2019 financial results

HANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading provider of innovative security products and solutions, discloses its full-year 2018 financial results. The annual report shows a total operating income of RMB 49.84 billion, corresponding to year-over-year growth of 18.93%. Net profits attributable to shareholders of the company amounted to RMB 11.35 billion, corresponding to year-over-year growth of 20.64%.

In 2018, the total operating income in domestic market was RMB 35.65 billion, with year-over-year growth of 20.18%; while overseas operating income amounted to RMB 14.19 billion, with year-over-year growth of 15.90%.

The overall results were satisfactory given the complex market environment and slowdown in the domestic, Chinese economy.

During 2018, Hikvision continued expanding the number of domestic provincial-level business centres and opened five new overseas subsidiaries and multiple new branch offices. With confidence in the potential for future growth, the company maintained a high level of R&D investment and now employs more than 16,000 R&D engineers. The total workforce grew 31% to a total of more than 34,000 employees.

The company also succeeded in launching new technologies, products and solutions. Among them, the Hikvision AI open platform was further consolidated to accelerate the deployment of intelligent applications; new-generation DarkFighterX series intelligent cameras were introduced to provide more clarity in dark places; and face recognition terminals that help improve building operations, workforce management and safety operations; to name a few.

In 2018, Hikvision continued its investment in new business areas. The EZVIZ Smart Home business demonstrated healthy growth and maintained profitability, while HikRobotics started to achieve profitability. Further investments were also made in other new businesses such as Hikvision Automotive Electronics and Hikvision Intelligent Storage.

Hikvision also announces its first quarter financial results, demonstrating a total operating income of RMB 9.94 billion, corresponding to year-over-year growth of 6.17%. Net profits attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB 1.54 billion, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 15.41%. However, with recent increases in business opportunities in the domestic market and stable growth in overseas markets, the company do have a positive view on the second quarter of 2019.

To read a full version of the full-year 2018 financial report, please click HERE.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

