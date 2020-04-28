Hilary DeCesare with The ReLaunch Co. Launches a Podcast with a New Approach

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ReLaunch Co. from Hilary DeCesare, who provides executive and personal coaching, courses, and a group membership site for those wanting more out of life, today announced the launch of a new podcast - The Silver Lined ReLaunch with a launch date of May 1, 2020. The podcast comes on the heels of DeCesare's COVID diagnosis.

The goal of the podcast during these uncertain times, and well into the future, is to feature experts such as John Gray (Internationally best-selling author of Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus) and others that were featured on The ReLaunch Co's LoveFlix series. DeCesare will also draw on her own 20+ year successful coaching and award-winning business career to spark and inspire potential and possibilities within listeners by sharing uplifting stories and practical ways to find the silver lining in most anything.

"I am thrilled to be launching my podcast in the middle of a time of major transition for all of us. My focus has been to help businesses and people turn transitions into transformations. We especially need to find the silver linings in order to come out of these unchartered times stronger." says DeCesare, CEO of The ReLaunch Co. known widely for appearing on an episode of ABC's The Secret Millionaire while also frequently contributing on major news outlets including CBS, ABC, Fox, Huffington Post and Yahoo. DeCesare was invited to The White House Conference on Bullying Prevention, as well as won the prestigious 2010 DEMOgod Award and the Golden Bridge Woman Founder of the Year Award in 2012.

"Personally, having the coronavirus myself, I was lucky to recover. Part of that recovery involved me taking a hard look at how many things we all wish we could do "someday" – realizing there isn't always a "someday". Part of my symptoms were that I lost my voice, so when it came back, I decided to make my "someday" a reality, hired and paid the pros and asked them to do something a little non-traditional…" remarked DeCesare. "I asked them to go live with me each day in a free FB group I created for those interested in or wanting to start their own podcasts. I wanted anyone who had podcasts on their "someday" list to be able to claim their day was now, just like me." The free FB group –The Making of a Podcast– has been featuring industry experts such as podcast producer Michelle Abraham of AMPLIFYOU, Emilie Clark of the Love Your Anxiety top ranked podcast, and Tom Schwab, Founder and CEO of Interview Valet.

Besides sharing the experts and their advice in The Making of a Podcast, she's letting members vote on just about every aspect, like the theme song. She's also sharing discoveries throughout the launch process and giving away a $1000 Amazon gift card to one lucky group member.

What type of businesses and people can benefit with The ReLaunch Co.?

Individuals wanting to hit the re-set button

Businesses in transition that want to raise capital or be acquired

People looking to relaunch in life, their career, or relationships

DeCesare states she feels like the fresh approach to starting her podcast, "Has helped many of us feel connected at a time we are all disconnected." The end result has been not only the launching of a podcast, but a nod to DeCesare's mission. "My goal is to take a good business or good person and help them get to great. So in a way they have an 'on-demand' coach and support system not only during the launch of my podcast, but well beyond that in The ReLaunch Co."

Today's individuals need to do more than just survive the transition we are all facing, they need to come out of what the world is facing TRANSFORMED. The Silver Lined Podcast episodes will provide the hope, accountability, steps, and fresh energy needed to ReLaunch into whatever their "new normal" will look like. They need a strong foundation of information and inspiration, and actionable steps to help find the silver lining in any situation to be able to see the possibilities ahead.

About The ReLaunch Co.

The ReLaunch Co. was founded by Hilary DeCesare. Besides providing professional and personal coaching, hybrid courses, and offering an exclusive community that's helped 1000's of individuals during transitions by giving them step-by-step transformations. It's focused on using its proprietary The ReLaunch Effect. www.therelaunchco.com www.therelaunchcollective.com Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn Subscribe to our YouTube Channel, and Like us on Facebook .

