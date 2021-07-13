Hilb Group Acquires Harvey Insurance Agency, Inc., Adds to Mid-Atlantic Presence

RICHMOND, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Virginia-based Harvey Insurance Agency, strengthening its footprint within the Mid-Atlantic region. The transaction became effective July 1, 2021.

Based in Manassas, Virginia, Harvey Insurance Agency is a multi-line insurance agency, providing a broad range of offerings for its clients. Agency Principal Bill Harvey and his team of insurance professionals will be joining Hilb Group's Mid-Atlantic regional operations.

"We take great pride in the reputation we have established and in our commitment to the community," said Bill Harvey, "and we are incredibly pleased to join Hilb Group and have this opportunity to enhance our service to clients."

"We welcome Bill Harvey and the entire staff, as we are again increasing our product offerings and services in Northern Virginia and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro.

The addition of Harvey Insurance Agency is one of six Virginia acquisitions completed this month by Hilb Group, headquartered in Richmond.

"As the Hilb Group continues to grow nationally, we are thrilled to be building upon our presence in our home state," Spiro added, specific to the six new agencies. "These acquisitions represent another step in our rapid growth, while allowing us also to be strategic and intentional in our partnerships to deliver expert advice and exceptional service to our customers and communities."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in more than 20 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

