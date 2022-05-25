Hilb Group Builds on Commercial P&C and Surety Presence in Tri-State Region

RICHMOND, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a book of commercial property & casualty (P&C) and surety bond business in its Tri-State region of operations. The new commercial lines business will be serviced through William H. Connolly & Co. in Montclair, New Jersey, and the surety business will be serviced by Wharton Surety Consultants in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Scott Kuzmic, an experienced commercial P&C and surety producer, will join Hilb Group to ensure seamless operations and to build on the company's related expertise.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott Kuzmic and to benefit from his experience and reputation of expert customer service," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "Equally important, we look forward to demonstrating our continued commitment to clients through innovative resources and offerings in the Tri-State region and beyond."

William H. Connolly & Co. is an insurance and risk management brokerage, providing primarily property and casualty insurance products, to a wide variety of businesses, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, professional firms, not-for-profit and social service agencies, individuals, and families. The agency joined Hilb Group in December 2020.

Wharton Surety Consultants develops innovative solutions to the surety bond needs of a diverse range of industries including highway construction, commercial and residential building construction, and roofing. The agency joined Hilb Group in December 2021.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 130 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804.414.6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC