Hilco College Scholarship Program Offers Second Round of Scholarships to Students in Little Village

CHICAGO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that it will again provide two more scholarship opportunities for students that live within the Little Village community in Chicago, IL. The Hilco Scholarship Program called "Hilco Scholars," is open for applications immediately at www.HilcoScholars.com. Qualified candidates who are attending or are planning to attend one of the City Colleges of Chicago can start the application process immediately. The application process runs now through August 23, 2020, and the scholarship will be awarded prior to start of the Fall 2020 semester.

"We are pleased to continue the Hilco Scholars program again this year. The local real estate projects that Hilco Redevelopment Partners takes on means that we are closely connected to surrounding communities and we take that connection very seriously and look for opportunities to help support our neighbors in many different ways," said Roberto Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Redevelopment Partners. "The Hilco Scholars college scholarship program is an initiative we are extremely proud of and seeing the success of these local students fills me with joy."

"The Hilco Scholars program was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," said Rudy Cordero, a former Hilco Scholar recipient. "When I started applying to college, I was worried about the financial strain on my family. Since receiving the scholarship, I've gone on to pursue further education at Yale, and I couldn't have done it without this program."

The 2020 scholarship will be awarded to two students living in the Little Village neighborhood who are pursuing a degree in a skilled trade program at one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago. It will be awarded each academic year and is renewable for up to two years, provided that the students continue to remain in good academic standing and meet eligibility criteria. The scholarship award can be used for education-related expenses including tuition, fees, books, and equipment needed to complete the degree program.

About Hilco Scholars Program: The Hilco Scholars program will be available to students for the Fall 2020 semester.

Candidates must reside in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood (60608 or 60623 zip codes)

Little Village neighborhood (60608 or 60623 zip codes) Candidates must reside in the City of Chicago and be eligible for in-district tuition rates.

and be eligible for in-district tuition rates. Preference will be given to candidates interested in pursuing an associate degree in a skilled trades area of their choice at any of the seven colleges including manufacturing and engineering; construction management; transportation, distribution, and logistics; and information technology.

Candidates must be high school graduates or have received their GED.

The program is being managed by OFIC and along with Hilco leadership, will make the final selection of the scholarship recipients. Please visit the Hilco Scholars landing page at www.HilcoScholars.com for more information and to start the application process.

About Hilco Global : Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 600 professionals operating on five continents.

