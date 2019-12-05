Hilco Corporate Finance team hires Steven Wrobel as Managing Director

Mr. Frank said, "We're thrilled to have Stephen join our team and continue to fuel our growth. Since launching our corporate finance practice a few years ago we have had tremendous success attracting clients that are looking for our unique combination of practical experience, strategic smarts and day to day agility."

Most recently, Mr. Wrobel had served as head of Debt Capital Markets for Balmoral Advisors where he was responsible for leading all debt capital markets and special situation transactions, including closing on sell-side M&A mandates, acquisition financing, and debt refinancing opportunities. Prior to joining Balmoral Advisors, Mr. Wrobel worked for Focal Point Partners, an investment banking firm, Z Capital Partners, a special situations private equity firm and leveraged lender, as well as several commercial lenders.

Mr. Wrobel brings to HCF his considerable experience in the commercial finance sector completing hundreds of transactions and helping to provide clients with professional, strategic, and financial advisory services associated with selling a business or exiting a portfolio company, divesting a subsidiary or division, or completing a merger or acquisition transaction.

Mr. Frank said, "Stephen has an impressive track record as a specialist in investment banking, strategy, and corporate finance. His extensive corporate mergers and acquisitions experience, and his expertise in assessing going concern enterprise values will attract new middle market clients that are seeking strategic alternatives that will help maximize the intrinsic value of their business assets and help monetize that value."

Mr. Wrobel has a Master of Business Administration from the Keller School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Northern Illinois University. He an active member of several industry associations including the Turnaround Management Association, Association for Corporate Growth, Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors, and Secured Finance Network. He is also actively involved with non-profit organizations such as The Chicago Arthritis Foundation, Geneva Academic Foundation, Goodwill Industries and TCAMF.

ABOUT US: Hilco Corporate Finance LLC is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Hilco Global, is an independent and diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global is comprised of twenty specialized business unit's that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a successful track record of delivering the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein

Hilco Global

Executive Vice President CMO

847 418 2712

SOURCE Hilco Corporate Finance

Related Links

https://www.hilcocf.com/

