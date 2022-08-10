Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services Announces Addition of Eric Jenkins as Managing Director and Head of Disputes Consulting practice

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services (HEVS) is excited to announce the addition of Eric Jenkins to the Enterprise Valuation Services team. Mr. Jenkins will serve as Managing Director with a focus on leading and growing our Disputes Consulting practice.

Mr. Jenkins brings more than 30 years of financial services and consulting experience to Hilco and will leverage his considerable network of law firms and financial institutions to help broaden Hilco's presence in disputes consulting for complex commercial disputes, valuation-related disputes, M&A transactional disputes as well as other litigation support matters.

"We're thrilled to have Eric join our disputes consulting team," said Geoffrey Frankel, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Hilco Corporate Finance. "With his experience in fiduciary, advisory services and expert testimony in capital markets, valuation, corporate finance and bankruptcy disputes, Eric will drive the growth of our expanding practice."

Before joining Hilco, Mr. Jenkins was a Managing Director in the disputes consulting practices of Huron Consulting and Kroll (formerly Duff & Phelps). Earlier in his career, Eric was an investment banker with Banc of America Securities, LLC and Deloitte and a corporate banker at NationsBank and Continental Bank. Throughout his career, Eric has served as an advisor in strategic transactions and capital raises representing billions of dollars in value and has also represented both debtors and creditors in restructuring and bankruptcy litigation.

Mr. Jenkins received a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Miami University as well as a Master of Business Administration degree in finance and accounting, with highest honors, from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) and a member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA), the Commercial Finance Association (CFA), the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), and the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI).

About Hilco Enterprises Services:

Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services (HEVS) provides a range of enterprise valuations services to businesses and their stakeholders. Our professionals advise companies, lenders, investors, counsel and other professional advisors, and fiduciaries on the realizable value of enterprises, financial instruments, and cash-generating assets in a broad range of matters, including M&A transactions, debt and equity financings, transaction opinions, intellectual property valuations, ESOPs, financial reporting and compliance, special situations, and tax matters. In addition to its core valuation services, HEVS provides disputes and litigation consulting services, including expert witness testimony, on valuation-related issues in commercial and bankruptcy litigation. HEVS is the business valuation affiliate of Northbrook, IL-based Hilco Global.

Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business and has nearly four decades of successfully acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in transactions.

SOURCE Hilco Global