Hilco Global Continues Support for the All Stars Project - Chicago with an Additional $50,000 Donation in 2020

The Hilco Global donation represents the company's continued commitment to provide support to the under-served, at-risk youth in Chicago. Hilco Global has been a supporter of All Stars Project nationally for over five years, and specifically in Chicago, in supporting the organization through financial donations, summer internship programs, and employee participation in development workshops and programs. The All Stars Project provides important Afterschool Development programs for the young people in the South and West sides of Chicago who have been hardest hit by violence. During this unprecedented time of social distancing and virtual learning, the All Stars Project has needed to pivot and develop new pathways to remotely reach the youth of Chicago in order to keep the young people engaged and on the path to improving their futures.

"Hilco Global has been and continues to be an incredible partner for the All Stars, and we are very grateful for the many ways they support young people in need across our city and region," explained David Cherry, City Leader of the All Stars Project of Chicago. "Hilco Global's donation in support of our increased virtual programming is helping us meet a vital need during this unprecedented time. Their commitment to the All Stars is deep and passionate; we see that first-hand whenever Jeff Hecktman and his team meets and works with youth from our programs – Hilco is truly assisting us in our work to address poverty and create new experiences and opportunities for everyone we serve."

Jeffrey B. Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global said, "The work that the All Stars Project does for the youth of Chicago is so important and aligns with our corporate philanthropic mission to bring opportunities to at-risk students and giving them the tools necessary to succeed." Mr. Hecktman continues, "Now more than ever, the All Stars Project needs our help. We felt it imperative that we continue to focus on giving back and supporting the phenomenal work that the All Stars Project is doing in finding new ways of engaging poverty, inequality and social justice through its Afterschool Development programs and bringing together diverse Americans to help our country to grow. "

The Hilco Global donation comes at a critical time. When the pandemic hit, The All Stars Project needed to re-plan their programming for 2020 which included having to purchase new digital tools so that they could continue their important mission of reaching the young people it serves. The funding helped launch a brand-new four-week virtual program over the summer for 155 Development School for Youth graduates which included national workshops, watercooler conversations, one-on-one development coaching and stipends of $440 for the students involved in the program. Because the summer program was such a success, this fall the program was expanded to six weeks and includes over 250 young people as well as hundreds of All Stars Project alumni, ensuring that the organization continues its mission of transforming the lives of youth and poor communities using the developmental power of performance, in partnership with caring adults.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 625 professionals operating on five continents.

About All Stars Project:

The All Stars Project is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1981 that sponsors Afterschool Development programs to help thousands of inner-city youth and their families each year. Its mission is to transform the lives of youth and poor communities using the developmental power of performance in partnership with caring adults. Headquartered in New York City, ASP operates in six cities – New York City; Newark and Jersey City, NJ; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; and San Francisco, CA.

The ASP is privately-funded by thousands of individuals, foundations and corporations, including Equity Residential, EY, Hartz Mountain, Hilco Global, Hunt Consolidated, Investors Bank, MetLife, Onyx Equities, PSEG, PwC and RBC Capital Markets give underwriting support to expand the reach and impact of All Stars afterschool development programs. ASP is an action and thought leader in the field of Afterschool Development – proven practices and evidence focused on afterschool as a new strategy for engaging poverty – and is connecting with and influencing leading edge thinkers, researchers and institutions in the fields of youth and community development.

Starting in March 2020, the All Stars has converted programming to digital platforms and is engaging with thousands of young people and caring adults through on-line volunteer and experience platforms.

