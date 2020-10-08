Hilco Global Engaged by Shop-Vac to Assist in Closing Global Operations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, the world's premier authority on asset valuation, monetization, and advisory services, announced that they have been retained to assist in the liquidation of U.S. and international operations for Shop-Vac.

Shop-Vac was established in 1953 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The company pioneered the concept of the wet/dry vacuum cleaner and was the leading manufacturer of wet/dry vacuums and accessories when it ceased operating in September 2020.

Hilco Global will be assisting the company with selling all assets, including intellectual property, real estate, inventory, and machinery & equipment. In addition, Hilco Global will be consulting the company on winding down its manufacturing production and collecting outstanding accounts receivable.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 625 professionals operating on five continents.

