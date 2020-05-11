Hilco Global Executives Nancy Werner and Elena Rattigan are Featured in The Secured Lender's 2020 Women in Secured Finance Issue

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is proud to announce that Nancy Werner and Elena Rattigan are featured in the April Women in Secured Finance issue of The Secured Lender. These two extraordinary Hilco Global executives are being honored for their significant leadership and contributions in the finance industry.

Nancy Werner serves as Executive Vice President and Principal of Hilco Merchant Resources where she oversees developing financial investment and operating models for retail inventory liquidations or dispositions for various major retailers. This includes analysis of inventory composition, sales, margin, and expense run rates to determine how best to maximize the value of retail inventory in a store closing. She works directly with lenders and companies in determining the various aspects that can create or hurt liquidation value of retail assets. Ms. Werner works diligently in establishing strong relationships across the many stakeholders that she works with, including clients, asset-based lenders, and support teams.

Elena Rattigan serves as Senior Vice President of Hilco Merchant Resources and is instrumental in developing, evaluating, and optimizing risk profiles, operating strategies, and financial models for the organization. She collaborates with operations, marketing and management to formulate optimal operating plans and to ensure that a solid ROI is being achieved. Her influence expands across many different areas where she has built relationships with a range of constituents, including asset-based lenders, investors, joint venture partners, corporate management and internal stakeholders. Working closely with Hilco's appraisal business, Ms. Rattigan provides valuable insight and collaborates on liquidation strategies to develop unique solutions that exceed clients' expectations and needs.

The Secured lender is a publication of the Secured Finance Network (SFNet). For the last five years, The Secured Lender celebrates the individual accomplishments of women who have distinguished themselves in the secured finance industry. In addition to the annual publication, SFNet also provides the women in the secured finance industry with a forum that promotes networking, education, and advocacy among its female members.

About Hilco Global : Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 600 professionals operating on five continents.

