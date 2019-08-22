Hilco Global Report on Retail Reinforces Concerns About Fourth Quarter Sales Slowdown in Wake of China Tariff Concerns

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global has issued a timely and relevant perspective on the current tariff-driven issues facing U.S. Retailers.

Retailers Face Tough Decisions as China Tariff Pressures Mount, authored by Tim Anderson, Sr. Vice President of Hilco Valuation Services/Retail Appraisal Operations, examines the distinct challenges now facing U.S. retailers, the actions those retailers are taking in the face of trade uncertainty, and how asset-based lenders should be thinking about their retail portfolios during this time period.

As concern continues to escalate within the sector that what began as a temporary negotiating tool by the U.S. may become standard operating procedure in long-term trans-Pacific trade, many retailers are grappling with decisions that down the road may be difficult to reverse should the trade climate change course again.

"A key challenge for retailers in the current environment is to solve the puzzle for maintaining profitable margin," says Anderson. "The retail trend data that Hilco has amassed via our extensive work across the sector provides us with both a historical perspective on how this may best be accomplished as well as a deep understanding of the relationship between those margin-driven actions and the ultimate valuation of retail inventories."

To obtain a copy of the report or schedule an interview with Tim Anderson, contact Gary Epstein- Chief Marketing Officer, Hilco Global at gepstein@hilcoglobal.com or 847-418-2712.

