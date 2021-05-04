Hilco Global's Ben Nortman Named Co-Chair of the All Stars Project of Chicago

"We are very pleased and honored that Ben Nortman is now co-chair of our Chicago board and a member of our board of directors. Ben has been an inspirational and passionate leader in growing the All Stars' partnership with Hilco Global and the Chicago business community," said Gabrielle Kurlander, CEO of the All Stars Project. "And he is a shining example of a business leader who cares deeply about helping inner-city youth who have historically been marginalized and isolated from the mainstream. Ben has rolled up his sleeves and become actively involved, not just to support our organization's financial needs, but to work directly with the young people in our programs, and encourage others at Hilco and other companies to do the same. The All Stars Project – and the greater Chicago community – is fortunate to have Ben on its team working for social justice and equity."

Ben Nortman is the Executive Vice President of Hilco Global and CEO of Hilco Merchant Resources, a world leader in retail asset disposition and operational services. Since 1996, Nortman has structured and managed some of the largest and most complex asset disposition transactions in North America. Since becoming an All Star in 2013, he has actively and successfully raised money and opened many doors for the ASP in Chicago and nationally. Nortman is a hands-on champion who is involved with the young people in All Stars' programs, in addition to ASP of Chicago's campaign to establish a Center for Afterschool Development. Through his leadership, the ASP has deepened its partnership with Hilco Global, which was named a 2019 National Underwriting Sponsor of the All Stars representing a $100,000 financial commitment for events and programming across the country. Hilco Global also hosted the inaugural Night of Shining Stars benefit event in Chicago, which raised over $500,000 for the ASP.

"I am so proud to work with the All Stars Project and honored to be appointed co-chair of the Chicago board along with Catherine, and to represent Chicago as a member of the national board," said Mr. Nortman. "One of the critical issues facing our city and country is the fact that many of our young people are growing up in isolated communities, shut out from the mainstream of society. Through my involvement with the All Stars Project, I have personally witnessed the positive change in dozens of Chicago teenagers through their participation in All Stars afterschool development programs. Seeing and experiencing this transformation has been tremendously rewarding for me and so many other business leaders and companies who are actively involved with the young people in All Stars' programs."

The All Stars Project is privately funded national nonprofit organization with a 40-year history of grassroots organizing and community building in poor neighborhoods. Its mission is to transform the lives of youth and poor communities using the developmental power of performance in partnership with caring adults. ASP's award-winning programs bring people from all racial, economic and social walks of life together to create something positive, new and transformative for all involved. ASP operates nationally with volunteers and partnerships in over 20 states. Program work is most focused in five regions – Chicago; New York City; Northern NJ; Dallas; and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Since the All Stars came to Chicago in 2007 its programs have touched the lives of more than 35,000 young people, as well as thousands of adult volunteers from all walks of life, and hundreds of corporate partners, including some of the region's most successful business leaders.

The ASP is privately funded by thousands of individuals, foundations and corporations, including Hilco Global, Equity Residential, AMLI Residential, JP Morgan Chase, Grant Thornton, USG, EY, RBC Capital Markets, Allstate and ADM.

Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 625 professionals operating on five continents.

