Hilco Industrial and Prestige Equipment to Auction Complete CNC Machining, Gear & Heat Treat Operation from Mayer Industries

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Prestige Equipment, will conduct a two-day auction of a complete 150,000 sq. ft. machining facility. Mayer Industries specialized in manufacturing machinery and providing manufacturing services, specialty machines, and engineering for the automotive, aerospace, energy, and textile markets. The company operated out of Orangeburg, South Carolina.

The live, onsite and webcast auction will be held October 29 at 10:00 pm ET and will feature CNC machines from manufacturers such as Pietro Carnaghi, Haas, Mori Seiki, and Makino. The offering will include CNC vertical turning & milling centers, horizontal & vertical machining centers with up to 5-axis capabilities, CNC lathes, ID and OD grinding equipment, as well as gear machinery, heat treat & plant support equipment. Additional tooling, test/measurement, and support equipment will be offered during the second auction which will take place online only and close on November 5.

The assets can be inspected on Monday, October 28 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm ET or earlier by appointment. Complete details about the auctions, registration, and lot catalogs are available at www.hilcoind.com/sale/mayer-webcast and www.hilcoind.com/sale/mayer-online.

Interested parties can contact Mark Reynolds at MReynolds@hilcoglobal.com or +1 205.403.5942 or Adam Herman – Prestige Equipment, adam@prestigeequipment.com; +1 631.249.5566 for more information on the assets and sales process.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Prestige Equipment Corporation (www.prestigeequipment.com) is a worldwide leader in the procurement and sales of used metalworking machinery, fabricating equipment and complete manufacturing facilities. Prestige offers an extensive inventory of more than 1000 late-model machine tools at its 150,000-square foot warehouse located in Philadelphia, PA. Through its subsidiary Prestige Equipment Auctions, Prestige offers related services including online and on-site auctions, private treaty sales, customized asset management programs, plant turnaround, business sales and financing. Founded in 1990, Prestige Equipment, based in Melville, New York, has a proven track record of providing customized procurement and liquidation solutions to their worldwide manufacturing customer base.

Media Contact:

Gary C. Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global, gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418 2712



SOURCE Hilco Industrial

