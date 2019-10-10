Hilco Industrial, Rabin Worldwide, and CRG to Auction Food Production, Support & Packaging Equipment

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Rabin and CRG, will conduct a webcast auction in real time of surplus assets from Apple Valley Farms in Austin, Minnesota, featuring food production, support, and packaging equipment. Complete details about the auction and lot catalog of the equipment are available at www.hilcoind.com/sale/food-equip.

The auction will be held online on October 23 at 10:00 am CT with participants bidding in real time to an audio simulcast. The sale will feature Lee cooking kettles, Breddo liquifying systems, Jester Jensen cooker coolers, processing equipment, a complete form, fill & seal multi-product bagging department, metal detectors, case sealers, check weighers and other packaging and support machinery. This sale will be an opportunity for those seeking food processing equipment at a discounted rate, as well as those in the market for plant support items.

The assets can be previewed on October 21 and 22, between 9 am and 4 pm CT, or earlier by appointment. Interested parties can contact Brent Bonham at bbonham@hilcoind.com or +1 616.328.6890.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Rabin Worldwide (www.rabin.com) is a family-held industrial auction and real estate investment company, with a focus on the acquisition and sale of industrial equipment and facilities around the world. As leading industrial and commercial liquidators, Rabin has sold equipment assets in every trade sector and on almost every continent. With a unique combination of financial strength, diversified experience and unparalleled professional expertise, Rabin has the experience and flexibility to take on a deal of any size and complexity. Rabin is headquartered in San Francisco, with a European subsidiary office in Manchester, United Kingdom.

CRG (crgllc.com) is a global private equity firm that creates liquidity for its clients through expertise, innovative solutions, and access to worldwide markets. Specializing in complex scenarios comprised of industrial assets and real estate, we revitalize idle or marginally productive assets and liquidate surplus. CRG resources afford the flexibility to deploy CRG capital and directly purchase assets or debt, invest in equity, or perform a combination that delivers optimal solutions for the client. CRG is headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut.

