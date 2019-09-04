Hilco Industrial to Auction (2) Fastener Manufacturing Facilities from Acme Companies

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial has announced today that it will conduct a two-day, live onsite and webcast auction on October 16 and 17 of two complete high-production fastener manufacturing facilities from Acme Companies in Cherry Valley and Wheaton, Illinois.

Founded in 1948, Acme Companies is a family-owned and operated company that produces a wide variety of screws, bolts, and cold headed components and assemblies.

The equipment featured at the auction will include (41) cold headers that can produce parts from .078" through 5/8" diameter, including single die, multi-die, open-die, and rod header designs, (48) Thread Rollers, (45) Wire Drawers, (19) Shavers, (13) Slotters, and much more.

Day one (16 October 2019, 9:00 am CT) in Cherry Valley, Illinois, and day two (17 October 2019, 9:00 am CT) will be held in Wheaton, Illinois. The equipment can be inspected on 14 and 15 October, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm CT at both locations or earlier by appointment. Complete details about the auction and lot catalogs are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/acme-day1 and https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/acme-day2.

Interested parties can contact John Magnuson at jmagnuson@hilcoglobal.com or +1 847.504.3204 for more information on the equipment and or to schedule an inspection.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Media Contact:

Gary C. Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418 2712

SOURCE Hilco Industrial

