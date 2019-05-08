Hilco Industrial to Auction Late Model Food Processing & Packaging Equipment from a Cereal/Granola Processing Facility

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Aaron Equipment Company, have announced today that their joint venture group will conduct an online-only auction opening May 30 and closing June 5 of food processing and packaging equipment, some as new as 2016.

The sale will feature Form/Fill/Seal Machines, including an Illapak LUX-HS Filldose High-Speed Pouch Form & Fill Machine (New 2016), Baggers, Cartoners, Case Packers, Metal Detectors, Check Weighers, Kettles, Support Equipment, and more.

The facility is located at 4444 52nd St SE in Kentwood, Michigan. The equipment can be previewed on June 3 & 4 between 8 am – 4 pm ET or earlier by appointment. Complete details about the auction, registration, and lot catalog are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/cereal.

Interested parties can contact Brent Bonham at bbonham@hilcoglobal.com or +1 616.328.6890 for more information on the equipment and sales process.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Aaron Equipment Company (www.aaronequipment.com) has earned an international reputation as one of the world's leading dealers in the process & packaging equipment industry for more than 75 years. As specialists in equipment procurement, Aaron advises its clients on the availability of equipment from single machines to large plants and processes. This equipment is available on an 'as is' basis or the equipment can be reconditioned by our skilled mechanics.

