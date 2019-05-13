Hilco Industrial to Auction Machinery, Equipment and Inventory from Major Retail Display Manufacturer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Miedema Auctioneering and Hilco Fixture Finders, announced that they will conduct an online-only auction of late-model woodworking and metal fabrication equipment, raw materials, and finished goods inventory from Amstore's 1-million square foot facility in Grand Rapids, MI on June 6, ending June 11 – 13.

Amstore is a nationally recognized family-owned retail display manufacturer that has been in business for more than 100 years. The company produced high-quality retail displays for leading retailers such as Target, Kohls, and Walgreens. This auction is a great opportunity for wood & metal working professionals to acquire machinery and equipment, as well as a large quantity of raw materials and hardware. It is also a rare opportunity for small retailers to gain access to a wide variety of already finished retail displays, all at a fraction of the cost of new.

Major woodworking assets include panel saws, CNC routers, CNC machining centers and CNC edgebanders, from Holzma, Weeke and Homag. The metal fabrication equipment features CNC press brakes from Cincinnati and Accurpress, an Accurshear shear, and an Amada CNC laser. For those interested in raw materials, a large quantity of wood flat stock such as MDF, particle board, and melamine will be available for bidding. There will also be a large selection of plant support equipment including hand and power tools, storage cabinets, shop fans, material handling and more.

Retailers can also bid on showcase displays, garment and clothing racks, slat and grid wall displays, display tables, cabinet displays, shelving and other configurable display systems.

The online-only auction will open June 6 and close June 11 - 13. The assets can be previewed on June 7 & 10 between 8 am – 4 pm ET or earlier by appointment. Complete details about the auction, registration, and lot catalog are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/amstore.

Interested parties can contact Brent Bonham at bbonham@hilcoglobal.com or +1 616.328.6890 for more information on the assets and sales process.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) is a Hilco Global Company and the preeminent authority on industrial machinery, equipment, and inventory monetization. Through its suite of services, Hilco brings together a global network of sellers—who are looking to transform underutilized machinery, equipment and inventory into capital, and buyers—who are looking to expand their business. http://www.hilcoind.com/

Miedema Auctioneering & Appraisals, Inc. (www.miedemaauctioneering.com) has been a trusted source for auction services since 1984. Their team incorporates the latest technological advances into their live and internet auction services to ensure that their clients always have the best possible results.

Hilco Fixture Finders (www.hilcofixturefinders.com) are industry leaders in providing quality, used retail fixtures to a variety of clients. They offer superior service, reliability, and integrity when buying and selling retail shelving.

Media Contact:

Gary C. Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418 2712

SOURCE Hilco Industrial

