Hilco Real Estate Announces Bankruptcy Auction Of Winery, Vineyard & Estate In Paso Robles, CA

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces Thursday, June 10 as the bid deadline for two properties in Paso Robles, one of California's premier and fastest growing wine regions. Available together or separately, the two properties include a 310-acre vineyard with a turnkey winery and a 7,500-square foot hilltop estate on 160+ acres. The Paso Robles American viticultural area is equidistant from both San Francisco and Los Angeles, with access to each via U.S. Highway 101.

Built in 2002, the turnkey, 45,262 SF winery is located less than one mile from U.S. Highway 101. With up to 217 acres of fertile land, this is a valuable, state-of the-art gravity flow winery production facility capable and authorized to produce 400,000 cases of wine annually. The facility consists of assets formerly owned by the Rabbit Ridge Winery and comes complete with four wells installed, one recessed loading door with leveler, a crush pad, fermentation room and additional office space. An extensive climate-controlled barrel storage room/warehouse/bottling building features 22-foot clear ceiling heights, while ceiling heights in the barrel room are over 34 feet and 55 feet in the tank room. A variety of value-add options with conditional use permits are available through this sale, including possible hospitality ventures such as unique bed and breakfast or Airbnb rentals, visitor picnic areas and special event spaces for corporate outings, private parties and weddings. With approximately 114 fertile acres, 71.5 of which are currently growing fruit with the ability to increase, the property creates an encompassing winery experience from the comfort of the estate's backyard.

The luxury residential estate sits atop a 160-acre winery with spectacular panoramic mountain views. The stunning 7,532 SF home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, while the 900 SF guest house adds an additional two bedrooms to the property. A custom-built entertainer's kitchen features high-end, built-in appliances with brands such as Wolf and Sub-Zero, and a breakfast nook that captures 200-degree views of the valley. The family room is designed for relaxing as it is suitable for a home theater, while the dining room, living room and wine cellar are ideal for entertaining and display even more breathtaking views. The outdoor space features seven installed and productive wells, large terraces overlooking beautifully landscaped grounds with irrigation system, inground swimming pool, a cabana with a wood-burning fireplace and pizza oven, tennis court and a high-tech bar/gazebo for hosting. The on-site shop is completely enclosed with roll up doors, concrete floor and 15-foot ceilings, allowing the space to be suitable for a small production winery.

Paso Robles, affectionately referred to as Paso, is a city of approximately 30,000 people centrally located between the major cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles along California's Central Coast. Based on data from 2015, the Paso Robles American viticultural area (PRAVA) contributed to more than 13,000 jobs, 1.56 million total tourism visits to wineries, and $194 million in tourism expenditures for the area's economy. The PRAVA is three times the size of the Napa Valley appellation and boasts over 200 wineries spread across 614,000+ acres and encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres. Optimal growing conditions produce premium and ultra-premium wines with factors such as a greater day-to-night temperature swing than any other appellation in California, distinct meso-climates, diverse soil and a long growing season. Further, the PRAVA has not been directly affected by recent wildfires or smoke hazards that have currently afflicted the Sonoma and Napa areas which have recently experienced overwhelming damage. Paso is well positioned for future fire seasons and has a higher degree of land remaining unphased as it is located far from historical fire outbreaks.

Jeff Azuse, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate said, "Due to its optimal location, Paso Robles is a strong investment alternative for Napa-Sonoma wine growers who have been plagued by frequent and devastating wildfires helping to mitigate future risks." He continued, "This is an outstanding opportunity to purchase a turnkey winery, and it's perfect for a savvy investor or an established business looking to expand into a rapidly growing wine region."

Commenting on the Hilltop Estate, Azuse stated, "This offering represents an exciting chance to experience living in a countryside château right in the middle of sunny California, in the coveted Willow Creek District." He continued, "This sale offers the ability to combine both properties to create a high-volume winery with an estate home, or the ability to purchase smaller parcels with endless possibilities, including the potential for hospitality through a conditional use permit."

The bid deadline is Thursday, June 10 at 3:00 p.m. (CT). Property tours will be at select dates and times by appointment only. To schedule a visit, contact Adam Zimmerman at [email protected] or Jonathan Cuticelli at [email protected]. For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Data Room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

