Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of A Well-Located, Newly-Built Turnkey Restaurant In North Carolina

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC, in cooperation with The Meridian Realty Group, announces the sale of a beautiful, 8,700± SF restaurant on 5820 Samet Drive in High Point, North Carolina. Previously listed at $3.7 million, the building is situated on an acre of land within the Palladium Shopping Center and has easy access to I-75 less than three miles away. The fast-approaching bid deadline for this sale is February 15.

This exquisite, free-standing, second-generation restaurant space was recently built in 2019. It features an elevator, two full-service bars and a massive catering kitchen. Designed with top-notch finishes, the site boasts an expansive and dramatic double-height main dining area. A flexible second floor plan also includes a spacious, 1,000± SF deck which provides the opportunity for outdoor seating and dining. Additionally, the furniture, fixtures and equipment within the facility are all in mint condition. Located in the heart of the Palladium District in High Point, N.C., nearby retailers include Starbucks, McDonald's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Walmart, Big Lots, Office Depot, Walgreens, IMAX Theater and much more.

High Point is a growing city with a current metro-area population of approximately 776,000 people. Centrally located in the state of North Carolina, Winston-Salem and Greensboro are less than 30 minutes to the northwest and northeast. Major industries in High Point include textiles, manufacturing and, most notably, home furnishings. The city hosts the semi-annual High Point Furniture Market, the largest industry trade show in the world attracting 75,000 people from 100 different countries every fall and spring. High Point is dubbed "North Carolina's International City" due to its globally-connected business community to over 70 international companies. It is the only city in the state that extends into four different counties: Randolph, Davidson, Forsyth, with a majority in Guilford. Business North Carolina claimed Guilford County is home to the largest economic development project in the state, demonstrating the area's strong, established economy. Furthermore, High Point University announced last year a 10-year growth plan to include $300 million in new construction expanding its campus. Overall, the downtown and university campus areas within the city are social, pedestrian-friendly hubs of activity in support of small and large businesses alike.

Jeff Azuse, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "The Palladium Shopping Center is the best place for a restaurant to be in the growing city of High Point." He continued, "This is an outstanding turnkey opportunity for both restaurant users and investors alike."

Initial offers are due Friday, February 15. On-site inspections will be held Thursday, January 28 and Thursday, February 11. For more information regarding the sale process, or to schedule an appointment, please contact Jiovanny Restrepo at (847) 386-2282 or via email to [email protected].

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, bid procedures or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein

Hilco Global

Office: (847) 418-2712

Mobile: (847) 323-4943

Email: [email protected]

Karen Bubrowski

Hilco Global

Office: (847) 849-2911

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate

