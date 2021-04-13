Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of A Well-Located, Turnkey Former Restaurant Near Indianapolis

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces the bid deadline of Thursday, May 27 for a former Irish pub located at 3835 E. 96th Street in Carmel, Indiana. Built in 2003, the restaurant is 8,545 square feet and sits on a 1.98-acre lot with 137 parking spaces. All furniture, fixtures and equipment are included with the sale, offering a turnkey opportunity in a growing suburb of Indianapolis.

The former restaurant building features a front terrace and expansive wrap around patio with fireplace for additional seating. The location of the property offers prime frontage along 96th Street, which is a highly traveled thoroughfare with strong traffic counts of more than 30,000 vehicles per day. The building sits in an active retail corridor, adjacent to a new 180-room Marriott International hotel as well as popular restaurants such as Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant and other national chains. Other nearby national co-tenants include Acura, Mercedes-Benz and more. The property is located within the desirable Keystone at the Crossing, an area known as Indiana's premier luxury shopping destination - home to more than 40 exclusive retailers and boasts solid demographics. The population within a five-mile radius of the property is 176,000, and the desirable communities of Carmel and Fishers are easily accessible.

Through recent years, Carmel has grown from a typical suburb to a world-renowned city as it has become globally recognized as a model of modern urban planning and has received multiple "Gold Medal Awards" for its park systems from the NRPA. Carmel's infrastructure, development, arts, entertainment and diverse culture have created a vibrant, walkable city that attracts businesses and corporations excited to engage in this growing community. In fact, Carmel is home to more than 125 corporate headquarters, making the city's Meridian Street Corridor the second largest concentration of office workers in the state of Indiana.

The subject property is just 30 minutes north of downtown Indianapolis, also known as the Mile Square. With a metropolitan area population of over 2 million people, Indianapolis sits at the top of the list of the largest cities in the Midwest, second only to Chicago. It is home to two major league sports clubs, four university campuses and several museums, including the world's largest children's museum. The city is well-known for hosting the Indianapolis 500, which is the world's largest single-day sporting event that attracts hundreds of thousands of people from all around the world to the city every year in May. That number, according to the Indianapolis tourism website, is part of the 29.2 million tourists that visit Indianapolis and generate $5.5 billion in visitor spending annually.

Steve Madura, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate said, "This offering provides an ideal turnkey opportunity in a thriving suburb with proximity to downtown Indianapolis." He continued, "It's a building with great curb appeal and could easily continue as a restaurant but is just as suitable for retail use as well. Overall, it's a very versatile property in a prime location within a growing Midwest city."

The bid deadline is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CT). Please call to schedule an appointment for on-site inspections being held on Wednesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 19. For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Data Room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or contact Steve Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected].

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies & techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate

Related Links

https://www.hilcorealestate.com

