Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of Essential Medical Facility In Battle Creek, Michigan

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces June 25, 2020 as the bid deadline for a former acute rehabilitation facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. Built in 2005, the well-maintained facility features 19 patient rooms, 12 private offices and seven semi-private offices. The building is also outfitted with numerous amenities that make it ideal for a variety of potential medical uses, including satellite hospital, surgicenter, urgent care clinic, memory care, assisted living, or skilled nursing facility among others.

The 44,000± SF, two-story building sits on over 8.50 acres in Battle Creek. The building is well equipped with a therapy pool, commercial kitchen, fitness area and occupational therapy rooms. Sweeping grounds include a large pond, outdoor patio, event area and walking trails with overlooks. This medical facility was formerly utilized as an acute rehabilitation hospital that operated at a near 90% occupancy in the early 2000s while it served patients from the communities of Battle Creek, Jackson, Kalamazoo, and many other surrounding cities. This sale offers the opportunity for the facility to continue serving these communities via a private, institutional or municipal owner.

The city of Battle Creek, with an estimated population of 51,000, is centrally located roughly 120 miles west of Detroit and 170 miles east of Chicago. The property is two miles north of the downtown area, which has seen a resurgence in recent years, and is in proximity to Kellogg Community College, Calhoun Area Career Center, The Oaks at NorthPointe Woods, and Bronson Battle Creek Emergency Hospital. Since 2008, there has been over $39 million of public and philanthropic investments that have leveraged $88 million in private investments focused on downtown Battle Creek leading to the creation of over 1,100 jobs.

Steve Madura, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate, said, "This facility stands ready to serve, helping those brave healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines during these uncertain and unprecedented times. This property offers a host of desirable amenities that are well suited for a variety of future uses." He continued, "We are hopeful that the sale of this property will allow the facility to be put back into productive use in order to serve those impacted by the current pandemic, as well as the citizens of Battle Creek and others throughout the region for years to come."

The bid deadline for submitting offers is Thursday, June 25, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. (CT). Offers must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (CT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. Interested buyers can submit their bids via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to [email protected]. For further information, please contact Steve Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected].

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, sale terms or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein

Hilco Global

Office: (847) 418-2712

Mobile: (847) 323-4943

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate

Related Links

http://www.hilcorealestate.com

