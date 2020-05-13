Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of Prime Austin-Area Development Land In Liberty Hill, Texas

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces Thursday, June 11, 2020, as the managed bid deadline for the sale of 60± acres of development land located along State Highway 29, northwest of Austin in Liberty Hill, Texas.

Liberty Hill is located just 33 miles north of downtown Austin and 11 miles west of Georgetown. The Austin area has experienced significant growth over the last few decades. Liberty Hill is on a similar growth trajectory, for the coming years, with both its population and economy. According to Best Places' website, Liberty Hill's future job growth is projected to exceed 51% over the next ten years, higher than the national average of 33.5%. The subject property offers an excellent opportunity for buyers to take advantage of the swiftly expanding Austin metropolitan statistical area (MSA).

This excellent development site offers 1,100 feet of frontage on well-trafficked State Highway 29 and is bordered on the south by a rail line operated by Capital MetroRail. Just south of the track sits Liberty Hill Elementary School. The city has shown a great commitment to education with 2018 voters approving a proposed $98.6 million bond package to address the Liberty Hill's growing school population. In addition to having one of the top school districts in all of Central Texas, as well as a 15-1 student-teacher ratio, the city has a business-friendly environment with a proactive economic development team that has been integral to fostering entrepreneurial development, downtown revitalization and destination tourism. The city also boasts a strong health care presence as 11% of the population is employed by a health care sector employer.

Jeff Azuse, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "This parcel is located directly in the path of development within one of the hottest markets in the nation and provides an incredible opportunity for a variety of developers." He continued, "The mixed-use potential of this site offers a multitude of future uses that should be appealing for residential, industrial and commercial developers and investors."

The bid deadline is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2020. Bids must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (CT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. Interested buyers should review the detailed sale terms for requirements to participate in the process available on Hilco's website. For further information, please contact Jonathan Cuticelli at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected] . Bids may be submitted via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062 or via email to [email protected].

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, sale terms or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

