Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of Surplus Properties And Development Lots Located Throughout The U.S.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces August 5, 2020, as the offer deadline for the sale of more than 20 surplus assets located throughout 15 different cities in ten states across the U.S. These properties are being sold on behalf of Exide Technologies, a global provider of stored energy solutions for a wide range of applications in the transportation and industrial markets.

Exide Technologies, LLC is headquartered in Milton, Georgia, and operates in 80 countries with more than 8,000 employees. As global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for more than 130 years, Exide produces a range of battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power markets and industries including agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, power-sport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. As one of the world's largest secondary recyclers, the company is committed to environmental sustainability. Exide filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in order to restore the company's liquidity after the unprecedented global health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The portfolio of assets being offered for sale is comprised of well-located industrial facilities, industrial and commercial development parcels, residential lots and rental properties, which are all available for purchase individually or in any combination. Highlights within the portfolio include the following: a highly-desirable 16-acre redevelopment parcel in Vernon, Calif., minutes from downtown Los Angeles; a 550,000± SF rail-served facility in Columbus, Ga., with convenient access to I-185; a 500,000± SF facility in Reading, Pa., located approximately one-hour northwest of Philadelphia; and a 31-acre development parcel just five miles from downtown Tampa, Fla., that provides easy access to deep-water port facilities directly on Tampa Bay.

Daniel Arnold, senior vice president at Hilco Global, stated, "This sale represents an exceptional opportunity for an end user or developer to purchase surplus assets from a Fortune 1000 company for immediate reuse or redevelopment. Well-situated properties offering significant square footage and sprawling acreage, like those included in this portfolio, don't come to market very often." He added, "The bankruptcy sale format will give buyers the chance to participate in a process that will have a swift timeframe and surety of closing with transparency throughout the sale."

The offer deadline is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Bids must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (CT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. Interested buyers should review the detailed sale terms for requirements in order to participate in the sale process available on Hilco's website. Bids may be submitted via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to [email protected].

For more information on how to view each of the properties and schedule on-site tours, please contact Fernando Palacios at (877) 933-7779 or [email protected].

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, sale terms or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

The company's retention of Hilco Real Estate, LLC is subject to Bankruptcy Court approval.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

