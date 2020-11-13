Hilco Real Estate Announces The Upcoming Bid Deadline Of An Exquisitely Finished 5-Bed, 6-Bath Cape Cod-Style Home In California

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC, in cooperation with Brian Noh of Nohco Real Estate Investments, announces November 19 as the bid deadline for the bankruptcy sale of a newly constructed home in Sherman Oaks, California. Located at 14533 Valley Vista Boulevard, the Cape Cod-style house was previously listed for just under $3.25 million and features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a variety of luxurious amenities throughout the property.

A private oasis in undoubtedly one of California's trendiest neighborhoods, this property offers sweeping city views, a pool, cabana and spa with spacious outdoor entertaining areas, sitting atop a spacious quarter acre lot. The home was built to the highest quality construction standards with exceptional attention to detail throughout and boasts open space living with 12-foot ceilings, five bedrooms, and six bathrooms. From designer appliances such as Viking, JennAir, and Sub-Zero to custom vanilla French marble counters, the kitchen, along with a walk-in pantry and butler's pantry, is any chef's dream. The adjacent family room highlights the property's flexible living space allowing ample room for dining and entertaining, with opportunities for indoor-outdoor living with chic bi-fold doors leading to a large veranda overlooking the pool and backyard. The master suite includes two walk-in closets, master bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, bidet, and private terrace with a stunning view of the city center. On top of a finished basement, the home enjoys additional amenities such as a sauna and entertaining room currently set up as a stylish home theater.

Located in the San Fernando Valley between Studio City and Encino lies Sherman Oaks. Living in Sherman Oaks offers residents a quiet Los Angeles suburb that allows for city convenience with small town peacefulness. Its close proximity to the 101 freeway, less than a mile, offers quick access to Hollywood and Downtown L.A. High-end malls and a multitude of hip boutiques and restaurants are a draw for the families who call Sherman Oaks home, and the neighborhood has a reputation for being part of the affluent area of the Valley.

Jeff Azuse, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "The gorgeous property has a lot to offer with its combination of amazing views, luxurious amenities, and prime location outside of Los Angeles." He continued, "This is a great opportunity for someone to purchase a stunning new home for personal use or for an investment as a rental property!"

The managed qualified bid deadline is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020. Bids must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (CT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. Bids may be submitted via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 410, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to [email protected].

For more information please contact Jonathan Cuticelli at (855) 755-2300 or [email protected]. This sale is in cooperation with Brian Noh of Nohco Real Estate Investments, who can be reached at (949) 308-5775 or [email protected]

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, sale terms or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

