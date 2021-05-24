Hilco Real Estate Announces Two New Listings In Berlin, New Hampshire Available For Sale

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces the sale of two new listings at 250 and 22 Jericho Road in Berlin, New Hampshire; 250 Jericho is a brand new 6,000 SF retail property and 22 Jericho is a 42,000 SF distribution/warehouse facility. Both assets are located directly along well-traveled Route 110 and within minutes of the entrance to Jericho Mountain State Park in the heart of the famed White Mountains. Within this state park, a multimillion-dollar, 85-mile trail system that connects over 1,000 miles of trails throughout New Hampshire was built and continues to be maintained by the state for off-road vehicles.

Situated on over two acres, 250 Jericho Road provides significant retail opportunity. Ownership completed a full renovation in 2020 and has prepared the building for a build-to-suit based on its buyer's needs. Mark Eastman, Berlin's City Councilor, said "the 'Final Mile' stretch of [Route] 110 leading from downtown to the park is a ground level investing opportunity in the exploding outdoor recreation market." This area is home to outdoor recreation activities such as ATV festivals, fishing, kayaking, snowmobiling, mountain biking, hiking and more. "This is the last remaining expansion opportunity to develop," Eastman continued, "The last three years have seen unprecedented acquisitions of land, second homes and rental properties in anticipation of the growth we have seen to date."

Two miles down the road, the single-story facility at 22 Jericho Road offers distribution, industrial and warehouse usage. Remodeled in 2015, the property is situated on 5.61 acres and offers 589 feet of road frontage. The structure consists of approximately 5,000 SF of office space, 37,000 SF of manufacturing/warehouse space, three loading docks with levelers and features 1,100-amp service. Ceiling heights range from eight feet in the office area to 32 feet in the main warehouse. A state-of-the-art racking system is installed in the main warehouse and will transfer with the property, providing excellent shelf and storage options.

Berlin is a city of approximately 10,000 people, and it is situated along the Androscoggin River in Coös County. As the northernmost city in New Hampshire, it is eight miles west of the border of Maine, 20 miles east of the border of Vermont and 40 miles south of the Canadian border.

Ryan Rafter, managing director at Hilco Real Estate, said, "These unique opportunities based in the stunning White Mountains, coupled with the unparalleled cooperation and incentives provided by both state and local officials, allow for investors and ownership entities to achieve significant value as the area continues its rapid redevelopment."

Offers are currently being accepted. Call for pricing details on either listing. For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Data Room containing all the property due diligence, please find their respective pages at HilcoRealEstate.com or contact Jonathan Cuticelli at (203) 561-8737 or [email protected].

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

