Hilco Real Estate, In Partnership With Hilco Industrial And The Branford Group, Announces The Lender-Directed Sale Of Two Industrial Manufacturing Facilities Near Mobile, Alabama

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces October 11, 2019 as the offer deadline for the sale of two industrial manufacturing facilities with turnkey potential within industrial corridors in the Mobile, Ala., area. The buildings can be purchased separately from the in-place machinery and equipment, or with the existing machinery and equipment. If not purchased together with the real estate, the machinery and equipment will be sold separately via online auction scheduled for October 14-17; therefore, turnkey buyers are encouraged to submit offers by the October 11 deadline.

Built in 1968 and renovated in 2008, the 12,763±-square-foot facility in Bay Minette, Ala., is located on over 2 acres and includes three drive-in doors and one 20-ton crane. Updated executive offices are on site, and the facility is proximate to U.S. 31, I-65 and I-10. Located in North Baldwin County, Bay Minette is 35 miles northeast of Mobile, 45 miles west of Pensacola, Fla., and 75 miles east of Biloxi, Miss.

The Theodore, Ala. property includes 26,162± square feet of warehouse, storage and office space on 6 acres, as well as two 5-ton cranes, two 3-ton cranes and two 2-ton cranes. Also proximate to I-65 and I-10, this property was built in 1985 and renovated in 1997. Theodore is a part of the Mobile metropolitan statistical area and is 16 miles from downtown Mobile, 14 miles from Mobile Regional Airport and 13 miles from University of South Alabama. It also sits adjacent to a new $30 million, 362,000-square-foot Amazon sortation center located on I-10.

According to the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mobile area in the past decade has seen $1.7 billion in capital investment and more than 17,400 jobs created. Mobilechamber.com says "Mobile is ranked one of the nation's best places to live and to grow a business. The low cost of doing business, diverse business base, availability of professional and skilled workforce, intermodal transportation hub and quality lifestyle continue to attract people and business."

These offerings also feature well-maintained machinery and equipment. Highlights from the inventory include:

(1)- Haas SL-40LB 2-Axis Big Bore CNC Turning Center

2009 Mighty Viper Model PRW-5340

Adira GHO-0630 Shear

2007 Zeiss Contura G2 CMM

Two Yale forklifts, up to 12,000 lbs.

Joel Schneider, Senior Vice President for Hilco Real Estate, stated, "These properties present an incredible opportunity for an owner-user to acquire complete turnkey facilities in well-located industrial corridors in the growing Mobile area."

Schneider continued, "Hilco Real Estate is excited to partner with Hilco Industrial and the Branford Group in presenting these versatile buildings, as well as machinery and equipment, to buyers and anticipate a strong response from the market."

The offer deadline for the real estate is scheduled for October 11, 2019; however, offers prior to the deadline are encouraged. Offers may be submitted for the real estate alone, or inclusive of the existing machinery and equipment. Offers must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (CT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. On-site inspections will take place by request only. For more information regarding site viewings, please contact Steve Madura at smadura@hilcoglobal.com. Interested buyers can submit their offers via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to smadura@hilcoglobal.com.

Machinery and equipment will be sold via online auction on October 14-17, if not purchased by the October 11 deadline.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, terms of sale, and to obtain access to due diligence for either property, please visit the Bay Minette property's virtual deal room here and the Theodore property's virtual deal room here, or call (855) 755-2300.

Information on the industrial machinery and equipment included in this sale can be found at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/S-K/featured or by reaching out to Mark Reynolds by phone at (205) 403-5942 or by email at mreynolds@hilcoglobal.com.

About Hilco Real Estate, LLC:

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

About Hilco Industrial, LLC:

Hilco Industrial, LLC ("HI"), provides a full suite of industrial asset monetization services to help maximize the value of underperforming and surplus machinery, equipment and inventory. Over the years, HI has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients on five continents.

About The Branford Group:

The Branford Group is a recognized leader in surplus industrial machinery and equipment auctions and valuations. Our certified and experienced auctioneers and appraisers value and sell business equipment, entire manufacturing plants, complete warehouses, real estate or intellectual property (IP) across a diverse array of industries.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein

Hilco Global

Office: (847) 418-2712

Mobile: (847) 323-4943

Email: gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate, LLC

Related Links

https://www.hilcoglobal.com

