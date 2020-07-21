Hilco Redevelopment Partners Hires Jasmine E. Sessoms to Lead Corporate Affairs as Senior Vice President for the PES Redevelopment Project in Philadelphia

"Jasmine will serve as a key liaison to constituent groups throughout the City of Philadelphia and will use her deep understanding of the community to build trust and foster collaboration between HRP and the residents, groups and institutions we will seek to work with over the long-term," said Roberto Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Redevelopment Partners. "She brings an incredible resume of experience, centered here in Philadelphia, in government relations, community affairs, and philanthropy, most recently serving as a government relations officer at Community College of Philadelphia."

A well-known figure within City government and political leadership, Sessoms started her career in corporate giving before transitioning to Managing Executive Director of The Mayor's Fund, where she oversaw $17 million of grants and awards to deliver on the goals of the Mayor of Philadelphia's philanthropic priorities. From 2017 until joining Community College of Philadelphia, Sessoms founded and led the political fundraising firm, J&S Strategies in Philadelphia.

"This new position offers me the opportunity to leverage nearly 15 years of experience and relationship building here in Philadelphia for the good of our City," begins Sessoms. "Hilco's acquisition of the former PES site ensures that after 150 years, this property will never again be used to refine hydrocarbons and will become an environmentally responsible and economically robust commercial hub in Southwest Philadelphia, the very neighborhood where I grew up and still spend time with family. It's rare that so many of my personal and professional interests could align in a position such as this. I am thrilled to support HRP's development of this property and am excited to help create a new future for the neighborhood."

Sessoms, a 2006 graduate of Morgan State University, holds a master's degree in organizational development and leadership from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Sessoms, who serves as a Commissioner of the Governor's Advisory Commission on African American Affairs, is also Chairwoman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Foundation.

Sessoms lives in the Cedarbrook section of Philadelphia.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP ): HRP ( www.hilcoredev.com ) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites by leveraging the unique capabilities of Hilco Global to efficiently redevelop complex assets by considering and addressing the needs of all stakeholders. As an industry leader in redeveloping large industrial projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that creates exceptional value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, and industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users. HRP's facilities are developed to meet our customer's needs by locating in markets with strong labor pools near major population centers.

About Hilco Global : Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent and/or investor in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 625 professionals operating on five continents.

