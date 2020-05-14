Hilco Report Details Projected Recovery Timeframe and Valuation Levels for Fleet Assets

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global has issued a timely report regarding the recovery path for transportation industry fleet assets, and how trends the company is tracking throughout this period coupled with its own market intelligence from the past decade can provide valuable insight to fleet operators and lenders as the current pandemic-driven crisis dissipates in the second half of this year.

Underlying Economic Fundamentals Reveal Likely Recovery Path for Transportation Industry Fleet Assets, authored by Bryan Courcier, Sr. Vice President of Hilco's Transportation & Construction Advisory practice, explores the historically consistent valuation of trucking industry assets over time - including through the period of the Great Recession - and what that may mean in the short term for auction markets and asset buyers with limited capital or shaken confidence in the current environment.

"By some measures, the situation looks quite bleak," says Courcier. "Yet, taking a step back to establish a baseline from which to view the current situation and reasonably forecast a likely recovery timeframe for the industry may provide some welcome perspective on what operators and lenders can expect to occur in the second half of the year and into early 2021."

To obtain a copy of the report or schedule an interview with Bryan Courcier, contact Gary Epstein- Chief Marketing Officer, Hilco Global at [email protected].

About Hilco Global : Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 600 professionals operating on five continents.

