Hilco Valuation Services Hires Dmitriy Litvak as Senior Vice President

Having over twenty years of accounting and transaction experience, Mr. Litvak specializes in fair-value measurement, M & A, financial reporting and tax valuation, and due-diligence. Most recently, Mr. Litvak served as Partner, Transaction Services/Corporate Value Consulting for Grant Thornton where he led transaction-related projects, including purchase price allocation, for medium and large corporate clients and PE funds in multiple industries. Prior to that, Mr. Litvak was a partner and worked in various capacities at EY, both in the United States and abroad.

Jason Frank, Managing Director of Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services says, "I am excited that Dmitriy has joined our best-in-class EVS team at Hilco. With his impressive background and experience in finance and transaction services, EVS will continue to provide value-added incremental services to our clients as we develop custom solutions to meet the complex challenges they face."

Mr. Litvak has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. He is a CPA and a member of AICPA, as well as certified as a Senior Appraiser through the American Society of Appraisers.

About Valuation Services: Hilco Valuation Services (www.hilcovaluationservices.com) is one of the world's largest and most diversified business asset appraisers and valuation advisors to companies, their lenders and professional service advisors. It provides services in a wide range of asset classes, including inventory, machinery and equipment, real estate, and enterprise valuation. From aerospace and financial services to retail and energy to healthcare and technology, Hilco Valuation Services has delivered valuations for all industries and provides other services including financial reporting, enterprise planning and litigation support. Unique to Hilco Valuation Services is the ability to affirm asset values through proprietary market data obtained from the worldwide asset disposition and acquisition experiences of Hilco Global.

Hilco Valuation Services is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418-2712

SOURCE Hilco Valuation Services

Related Links

http://www.hilcovaluationservices.com

