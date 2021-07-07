Hill & Hill Financial, LLC Celebrates 20 Years of Business

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill & Hill Financial, LLC, a retirement and investment planning firm with office locations in Atlanta, Chattanooga and Knoxville, celebrates its 20th anniversary. The family-owned business was founded in Atlanta in June 2001 and has since expanded to three office locations and clients in more than 20 states.

Today, they serve more than 700 families and provide services related to investing, retirement and income planning, risk management, estate planning and taxes. In honor of this milestone, Hill & Hill Financial has several celebratory initiatives planned for current clients, including a night at the Chattanooga Lookouts game where the firm's CEO, Morgan Hill, will throw the first pitch, and a number of end-of-year/holiday celebration parties in Atlanta, Chattanooga and Knoxville. Additionally, the company recently launched a new website highlighting its services and team members at www.HillandHillFinancial.com.

"We are honored to serve our clients and thank them for entrusting us with their retirement plans. Our success is found in their success," said Hill. "We are proud to have created a business dedicated to providing integrated retirement planning strategies that are easily accessible to everyday folks in the communities we serve. We're looking forward to helping many more families get to and through retirement successfully for years to come."

In recent years, Hill & Hill Financial has had several other accomplishments to celebrate, including:

Acquisition of Tax and Financial Strategies in Roswell, Ga. in 2015

in 2015 Acquisition of Fuller Financial in Chattanooga, Tenn. in 2016

in 2016 Published "Building a Better Retirement" in 2016

Acquisition of Lionshare Financial in Marietta, Ga. in 2019

in 2019 Partial Acquisition of Wieniewitz Financial in Knoxville, Tenn. in 2019

Hill became a financial advisor to help retirees and those aspiring to retire to protect their wealth and pass it successfully to their loved ones. With the belief there is a very real retirement crisis occurring, largely due to advisor inattention and the incomplete or inaccurate advice often provided, he has made it his mission to offer a coordinated process to simplify and integrate all the important areas of clients' financial lives, including investing and income planning, risk management, estate planning and taxes.

Together, with his wife Holly Hill overseeing the business operations and support team, the couple works to educate and assist all those approaching retirement. At the cornerstone of the business is Hill's signature financial planning process, The Four Pillars of Retirement™, which aims to make advanced financial strategies easily assessable to individuals at all income levels.

As a Certified Trust and Estate Specialist, Certified Tax Specialist, Certified Tax Advisor, Licensed Insurance Agent, Licensed Registered Representative, and Licensed Fiduciary, Hill is a sought-after resource by local and national news outlets alike for his straightforward approach and comprehensive financial expertise.

About Hill & Hill Financial, LLC

Hill & Hill Financial, LLC, is an independent wealth preservation and distribution firm specialized in creating financial planning blueprints specifically for retirement and providing the experienced hands-on guidance needed to construct and maintain each plan. The firm's tag line, "Our Goal: Helping you get to and through retirement successfully," was trademarked in 2016 and remains their focus for each client. Their signature financial planning process is also trademarked: The Four Pillars of Retirement™. It is a coordinated process to simplify and integrate all important areas of clients' financial lives, including investing and income, risk management, estate planning and taxes. Morgan Hill is the author of "Building a Better Retirement." For more information on Hill & Hill Financial, LLC, visit www.HillandHillFinancial.com or call (800) 887-9647.

Investment Advisory Services offered through Center Street Advisors (CSA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Securities offered through Center Street Securities, Inc.(CSS), a registered Broker-Dealer & member FINRA & SIPC. Hill & Hill Financial, LLC, CSA and CSS are independent entities.

