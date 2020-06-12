Hill Physicians Medical Group Receives Restricted Knox-Keene License

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group today announced it has received approval for a full-service restricted Knox-Keene license from the California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) for Sacramento County. Hill Physicians is the largest independent physician association to have earned this license in California.

Under this license, which follows the Knox-Keene Health Care Service Plan Act of 1975, Hill Physicians will act as a full-service restricted Medicare Advantage (MA) plan that would provide healthcare services to individual and group enrollees through plan-to-plan contracts with licensed health plans. The entity established to provide these enhanced services is called Hill Physicians Care Solutions.

"This license positions Hill Physicians to partner even more closely with our physicians to serve Medicare Advantage member health in the Sacramento market," said David Joyner, chief executive officer. "Sacramento is one of our most important markets, and we're pleased to be able to further expand our services there."

Restricted Knox-Keene licenses are issued to entities who assume full financial responsibility for medical costs of their members/enrollees. This includes institutional costs (hospital inpatient, hospital outpatient or hospital ancillary services) and professional costs (physician, ancillary or pharmacy services).

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, San Joaquin and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

Contact: Dan Robinson

Phone: 925.327.6731

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hill Physicians Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.HillPhysicians.com

