Hill Physicians Medical Group Records Strong 2019 Results

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, has announced its financial results for the 2019 calendar year. The company's just-released financial statements report record revenues of $552 million.

"2019 marked another strong year for Hill Physicians. Our solid 2019 operating and financial performance positions Hill Physicians to continue to meet our long-standing commitment to support access to affordable, high-quality healthcare," said David Joyner, chief executive officer.

In 2019, Hill Physicians expanded their presence in existing markets through organic growth and expansion of health plan partnerships. A multi-year investment in technology continued to strategically expand physician adoption of Hill Physicians' instance of the Epic electronic health record platform, HillChart.

"Reflecting on the past year, I'm immensely proud to be a part of Hill Physicians Medical Group. We've faced some challenges that come naturally with change, even aside from the current COVID-19 pandemic, but we continued to raise the bar for healthcare excellence and value to our customers," said Dr. Amir Sweha, chief medical officer. Chairman for Hill Physicians, Dr. Harpreet Grewal, noted, "though the pandemic will certainly impact our business in 2020, we remain focused on helping our physicians and their patients through these challenging times, while continuing to expand clinical and operational support."

The 2019 annual report and financial statements are available at HillPhysicians.com/2019.

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, San Joaquin and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

Contact: Dan Robinson

Phone: 925.327.6731

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hill Physicians Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.HillPhysicians.com

